Nigel Jones appointed to Cricket Ireland NCU role

Nigel Jones celebrates taking a wicket for Ireland earlier this year

Ireland international player Nigel Jones is one of two new development officers who have been appointed by Cricket Ireland.

Jones, 29, will have responsibility for the Northern Cricket Union region whie Ireland A player Brian Allen will work in the North West region.

Allen is the current captain of North West club Fox Lodge.

Both Cricket Ireland appointments have been made in conjunction with support from Sport Northern Ireland.

Civil Service North captain Jones has played 25 times for Ireland and has gained extensive playing and coaching experience in New Zealand, Scotland and Northern Ireland.

Allen's previous cricket development experience included a three-year spell as NWCU Development Officer from 2006-2009.

Cricket Ireland National Development Manager Tim Simmonite spoke of his "delight" at the appointments.

"With their range of experiences - Nigel as a current International player with an extensive coaching background, and Brian with his previous skills and knowledge in cricket development - they are two excellent appointments," said Simmonite.

"I look forward to working with them in the continued drive to develop our game to the highest possible standards."

The new development officers will begin their roles this month.