Somerset sign South Africa all-rounder Vernon Philander

Philander is currently playing his third Test for South Africa

Somerset have signed South Africa all-rounder Vernon Philander as an overseas player for April and May 2012.

The 26-year-old made his Test debut against Australia last month, taking 14 wickets in two matches.

Somerset's director of cricket Brian Rose told the club website: "His all-round ability will be a great asset.

"Watching him bowl against Australia I was immediately impressed by his ability and character in an especially demanding debut on his home ground."

Philander's arrival will, in part, fill the gap left by fellow South African Charl Willoughby, who has left the club to join Essex.

His contract with Somerset could, however, be affected by his possible involvement in the Indian Premier League.

Philander, whose former clubs include Middlesex and Devon, is a right-arm fast-medium bowler who has collected 265 first-class wickets in his career at an average of 19.72.

The ex-Cape Cobras player, who also has 2,279 first-class runs at an average of 27.13, is currently on international duty against Sri Lanka in South Africa.

He had figures of 5-53 as the tourists were bowled out for 180 on the opening day at Centurion.