Gloucestershire extend wicketkeeper Coughtrie's deal

Coughtrie's original deal was due to run out at the end of 2012

Gloucestershire's Richard Coughtrie has signed an undisclosed extension to his deal at the club.

The 23-year-old wicketkeeper-batsman arrived at the County Ground in November 2010 on a two-year deal.

Director of cricket John Bracewell said: "He showed tremendous fortitude in forcing his way into the first team, as a batsman and then as wicketkeeper."

Coughtrie added: "I feel very privileged to have signed an extension to my current contract."

Gloucestershire have refused to reveal the length of the new contract.

The club's young player of the year played in every County Championship game last season, racking up 632 first class runs with an average of 25.28.

He added: "I really enjoyed my first season and want to play a part in bringing success to what I believe is a great county."