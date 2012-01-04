Kent appoint Jimmy Adams as new director of cricket

Adams will be given the task of guiding Kent to promotion next summer

Kent have appointed former West Indies captain Jimmy Adams as the county's new head coach from early February.

The 43-year-old, who played 54 Test matches and 127 one-day internationals, replaces Paul Farbrace, who left at the end of last season.

"There is a great opportunity to be a part of something special," Adams told BBC Radio Kent.

"It will be good to be part of Kent's rich history and their successful days ahead."

Adams excited by Kent opportunity

Adams, who has been president of the Federation of International Cricketers' Association since 2008, played international cricket for nine years and retired from the Test arena with a highest score of 208 not out, against New Zealand in 1996, and an average of 41.26.

Since retiring in 2004, Adams has coached the West Indies Under-19s team and has been technical director of Jamaica Cricket.

"I would like to make an assumption that all of them are looking to grow in the game. Once youngsters come with that impetus to move forwards, it makes the job of the coach that much easier," he continued.

Jimmy Adams Factfile Born: January 9 1968, Jamaica

January 9 1968, Jamaica Teams: West Indies, Free State, Jamaica, Nottinghamshire, Berkshire

West Indies, Free State, Jamaica, Nottinghamshire, Berkshire First Class Record: 11,324 runs in 202 games (avg 39.69) 103 wickets (avg 40.39)

11,324 runs in 202 games (avg 39.69) 103 wickets (avg 40.39) Test Match Record: 3,012 runs in 54 matches (avg 41.26) 27 wickets (avg 49.48)

"The main thing is the environment where they are not afraid to express themselves and have that confidence."

Since Kent parted company with former coach Farbrace in September, the club have endured an arduous selection process, narrowing the initial 50 applications to a shortlist of six.

From there, the applicants undertook psychometric tests and interviews before Adams was appointed on 22 December.

"We wanted to be thorough in our approach and play the percentages to get the best possible candidate," chief executive Jamie Clifford explained.

"Yes there have been things we've had to muddle through but everybody understood that it was important to run the process properly to get the right person."

Adams was best candidate - Clifford

Adams will return to the Caribbean on Thursday to arrange his affairs and work visa, with the aim of beginning full time at Kent at start of February.

Kent chairman of cricket Graham Johnson added: "Jimmy has a strong desire to see young players develop and this shone through in our discussions with him.

"We welcome him to Kent and wish him the very best of luck."