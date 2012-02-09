Saeed Ajmal re-signs for Worcestershire for T20

Ajmal joined Worcestershire for the second half of last season

Worcestershire have re-signed Pakistan spinner Saeed Ajmal for next season's Friends Life t20.

Ajmal, who played for Worcestershire last season, was man of the series in taking 24 wickets in the three Tests.

He took 16 wickets at an average of 11.37 for Worcestershire in last year's domestic T20.

"Saeed showed last summer what a quality bowler he is," said director of cricket Steve Rhodes.

"His recent performances against England only go to back this up and we are delighted that he has agreed to return to New Road for a second time."

Ajmal's bowling action when delivering a doosra, a ball that turns the other way, has been criticised by former England bowler Bob Willis, who questioned its legality.

International Cricket Council regulations state a bowler may straighten his arm 15 degrees.

Ajmal does not have 'special dispensation' - ICC

But Ajmal says he is permitted to straighten his arm 23.5 degrees because an accident left his arm with a resting position of an 8.5 degree bend.

The Ajmal's claims stating: "Saeed was referring to the angle of the upper arm to forearm and not the degree of elbow extension."