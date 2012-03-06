Glamorgan sign Australian all-rounder Moises Henriques

Moises Henriques is an all-rounder who has played for sides including Mumbai Indians and New South Wales

Glamorgan have signed Australian all-rounder Moises Henriques for the early part of the season.

Henriques will deputise for compatriot Marcus North and should make his debut in the Oxford University friendly starting on 31 March.

North, who has signed a two-year deal, will miss the first five weeks of Glamorgan's season as his wife is expecting their second child.

Henriques, 25, said: "I am thrilled to be joining Glamorgan."

Henriques has played two one-day internationals and a T20 match for Australia and his club sides include Delhi Daredevils, Kolkata Knight Riders, Mumbai Indians, New South Wales and Sydney Sixers.

He has worked with Glamorgan coach Matthew Mott when the pair were at NSW.

"Glamorgan are an ambitious county and I look forward to working with Matthew Mott again," added Henriques.

"The first few weeks of the season will be hugely important for all counties and I hope to make a positive contribution for Glamorgan as they look to start the season on the front foot."

Mott believes Henriques has the ideal attributes to make an impact for Glamorgan in the busy start to the season.

"The 2012 fixtures will see us play nearly a third of our Championship matches within the first five weeks of the season," he said.

"Given the probability of bowler-friendly conditions, we have opted for an all-rounder, which will provide us with some additional options as we look to start the season in a positive manner."

Glamorgan are also hoping to sign Australia pace bowler Mitchell Johnson for this season's Twenty20 campaign.

It had been hoped that last year's captain Alviro Petersen would re-sign as a Kolpak player.

However, the situation changed for Petersen after he won his place back in the South Africa side at the start of 2012 after a year out of the international reckoning.

Petersen instead opted to sign a short-term deal with Glamorgan's county rivals Essex and explained his decision on Twitter: "My agent gave Glamorgan a proposal which they didn't accept. Would have loved to join Glam!

"Glammy can only sign one overseas. We proposed something but Glammy rejected such.

"Just to put the record straight, I enjoyed my time with Glamorgan, and yes, would have wanted it to continue.

"They played a massive part in my success at international level. Great fans, good people! I thank all involved!"