Patel took 3-26 to help England win their opening one-day game against Pakistan

England all-rounder Samit Patel has been given an increment contract by the ECB for 2011-12.

Non-contracted players earn increment contracts via a points system. Patel qualifies after playing nine one-dayers and a Twenty20 international.

HOW THE POINTS SYSTEM WORKS Five points are awarded for a Test appearance and two for a T20 or ODI appearance, with an increment contract being awarded automatically once the player reaches 20 points during the 12-month contract period.

The Nottinghamshire player featured in all four one-dayers against Pakistan.

ECB national selector Geoff Miller said: "This award reflects the contribution Samit has made and we congratulate him on his achievement."

Patel, 27, played a useful role in helping England win their one-day series against Pakistan in the UAE. Although he batted just once in the first three games, scoring 17 not out, he picked up key wickets.

The spinner took 3-26 in the opening game, 2-51 in the second then 0-37 as the tourists took an unassailable 3-0 series lead.

It reflects an upturn in his England fortunes, having suffered nearly three years in exile because of concerns over his fitness.