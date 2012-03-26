Captain Jimmy Adams happy with Hampshire preparation

Jimmy Adams

Hampshire captain Jimmy Adams is satisfied his players are ready for the start of the new cricket season.

Adams said the tour of Barbados, which concluded yesterday with a two-day match against Leicestershire, had achieved its purpose.

"As a group we're really happy with the amount of time the guys have had in the middle," he told BBC Radio Solent.

"If asked beforehand we'd definitely have taken where we are now, and we have to make sure it carries on."

Hampshire begin their season with a four-day LV= County Championship match against Gloucestershire, starting at the Ageas Bowl on Thursday, 12 April.

Batsmen Michael Carberry and James Vince both scored centuries against Leicestershire, in Carberry's case his second of the tour, while most of the bowlers bowled several spells, with spinner Liam Dawson the pick of the attack.

"You don't want to ask guys to run through brick walls at this time of year but everyone who bowled has really impressed," said Adams.

"Dawson bowled with a good amount of control - he's spent a good winter working on every aspect of his game, and he's come out here and bowled beautifully, which is very pleasing.

"Batting top order-wise we're pretty happy, with Carbs, Vince, Sean Ervine and myself all spending good time in the middle, so there are plenty of positives."

The only downside for Hampshire was the slight hamstring niggle that prevented David Griffiths bowling more than three overs.