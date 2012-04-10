Shaaiq Choudhry can be Worcestershire regular - Rhodes

Shaaiq Choudhry

Worcestershire spinner Shaaiq Choudhry can claim a regular first team place at New Road says director of cricket Steve Rhodes.

Choudhry's appearance against Nottinghamshire at Trent Bridge was only the 26-year-old's fourth in the County Championship.

Rhodes told BBC Hereford and Worcester; "He has all the credentials to bat higher than he does.

"But that's up to him, he has got to work his way up the order."

Choudhry bowled tidily and batted for a long time in scoring 20 in Worcestershire's first innings at Trent Bridge. He has three first class fifties to his name.

"If you could get him in your top six or seven he would be a very useful performer " said Rhodes.

"Then along with Moeen [Ali] you could have two spinners in the top six or seven, both at an age where they are going to get better.

"You would not say it's an experienced spin attack, but you would say it has potential."

Choudhry, from Rotherham, made his first class debut for the MCC against the West Indies tourists in 2007. He joined Worcestershire after a season with Warwickshire, and has also played for the Leeds- Bradford UCCE side.

"He's an interesting cricketer," added Rhodes. "As technically he's a good batsmen, coming in where he does he should score good runs for us down the order.

"If his spin can be of the standard required, then we could have a very good all-rounder."