Nathan Buck signs new Leicestershire contract

Leicestershire seamer Nathan Buck has signed a new 12-month contract to keep him at Grace Road until the end of the 2013 season.

The 21-year-old currently has a back injury, but picked up 16 wickets on tour with England Lions this winter.

He had an exceptional winter with England Lions Mike Siddall Leicestershire chief executive

Buck said: "I'd like to thank the club for the opportunity to showcase my skills and I'm looking forward to helping the club continue to progress.

"I'm really pleased to commit my future to Leicestershire CCC."

Buck made his debut in 2009 and has since played 36 first-class matches, taking 82 wickets.

He has also made 21 one-day and 11 Twenty20 appearances for Leicestershire.

The seamer played a major part in the England Lions tour of Bangladesh and Sri Lanka and his wickets came at an average of only 15.37.

Leicestershire chief executive Mike Siddall added: "We are all delighted that Nathan has signed an extension to his contract.

"He had an exceptional winter with England Lions and we look forward to him continuing that form for Leicestershire when he is fully fit."