Kyle Coetzer century leaves Leicestershire toiling

County Championship Division Two, Grace Road Close, day three: Northants 352-7 dec v Leicestershire 38-2 Northants 4pts Leics 2pts Match scorecard

Former Durham batsman Kyle Coetzer made his first century for Northants in their rain-affected Division Two match against Leicestershire.

The 28-year-old Scotland international scored 120 off 245 balls as Northants moved from 99-3 overnight to 352-7 declared, with Alex Wakely making 63.

Matthew Hoggard, Robbie Joseph and Nathan Buck each took two wickets.

Chaminda Vaas then picked up the wickets of Greg Smith and Kadeer Ali before Leicestershire closed on 38-2.