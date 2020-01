England in India 2012-13: reports and scorecards

From the section

October

30-1 Nov v India A, Mumbai (Brabourne) Match drawn Match report. Scorecard

November

3-5 v Mumbai A, Mumbai (DY Patil Stadium) Match drawn Match report. Scorecard

8-11 v Haryana, Ahmedabad (SPS Navrangpura) Match drawn Match report. Scorecard

15-19 1st Test, Ahmedabad (Motera) India won by nine wickets Match report. Scorecard. Agnew column

23-27 2nd Test, Mumbai (Wankhede Stadium) England won by 10 wickets Match report. Scorecard. Agnew column

December

5-9 3rd Test, Kolkata England won by seven wickets Match report. Scorecard. Agnew column

20 1st Twenty20 international (d/n), Pune India won by five wickets Match report. Scorecard

22 2nd Twenty20 international (d/n), Mumbai (Wankhede Stadium) England won by six wickets Match report. Scorecard

While England returned home for Christmas, India played a limited-overs series against Pakistan between 25 December and 6 January

January

6 v India A (50 overs), Delhi (Model Sports Complex) India A won by 54 runs Match report. Scorecard

8 v Delhi (50 overs, d/n), Delhi (Feroz Shah Kotla) Delhi won by six wickets Match report. Scorecard

11 1st ODI, Rajkot (d/n) England won by nine runs Match report. Scorecard

15 2nd ODI, Kochi (d/n) India won by 127 runs Match report. Scorecard

19 3rd ODI, Ranchi (d/n) India won by seven wickets Match report. Scorecard

23 4th ODI, Mohali (d/n) India won by five wickets Match report. Scorecard