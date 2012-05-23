Peter Trego knock puts Somerset on par with Durham

County Championship Division One, Taunton Close, day two: Durham 384, Somerset 357-8 Somerset 7pts, Durham 6pts Match scorecard

Peter Trego hit an unbeaten half-century as Somerset finished on par with Durham after two days at Taunton.

Durham added 31 to their overnight total to be dismissed for 384, Trego finishing with 3-90.

The Somerset-born all-rounder then added an unbeaten 67 with the bat, including six fours and one six, as the hosts closed 27 runs behind on 357-8.

Nick Compton (64), James Hildreth (53) and Craig Overton (50) also contributed with half-centuries.

Compton moved to within 67 runs of 1,000 in first-class cricket before the end of May, while 18-year-old Overton smashed a maiden half-century from only 54 balls, including 10 fours.

Hildreth needed only 39 balls in his innings of 53, with 46 of them coming in boundaries, 10 fours and one six.

Ian Blackwell (3-74) and Jamie Harrison (3-88) were the pick of the Durham bowlers, while Callum Thorp and Steve Harmison also took wickets.

Earlier, Durham resumed their first innings on 353-8. Trego got rid of Harrison for 15, while Alfonso Thomas (2-68) accounted for Liam Plunkett (24).