Nick Compton frustrated to miss out on 1,000 run landmark

Somerset's Nick Compton has expressed his "genuine disappointment" at failing to become the first man for 25 years to reach 1,000 first-class runs before the end of May.

He needed 59 at Worcestershire on Thursday to reach the mark, but managed only nine before rain stopped play.

But Compton, 28, refused to blame the weather for missing the record.

"It's very frustrating," he told BBC Points West. "But I do feel I have myself to blame."

Compton's first-class scores 1/2 April: Somerset, v Cardiff MCCU - 236 6/7/8 April: Somerset, v Middlesex - 99, 8 12/13/14 April: Somerset, v Warwickshire - 5, 133 20/21 April: Somerset, v Notts - 204* 28 April: Somerset, v Lancashire - 30* 10 May: England Lions, v West Indies - 21 16/18 May: Somerset, v Surrey - 83, 50 23/24 May: Somerset, v Durham - 64, 8 Not including his current game vs Worcestershire

He continued: "Especially in the Durham game I thought I really let myself down.

"I was on 60-odd and I hit a pretty poor shot to mid-wicket and if I look back there were definitely moments I could have got it."

The South Africa-born batsman, the grandson of former England international Denis Compton, joined Somerset in 2010 after failing to secure a regular spot at Middlesex, and his third season at Taunton has seen him produce the best form of his career.

Despite missing out on the four-figure target - last achieved by Graeme Hick for Worcestershire in 1988 - Compton is set on continuing his purple patch.

"You have to pat yourself on the back for getting so close," he said.

"I've put a lot of hard work in this winter and I've put a priority on my wicket.

"It's been tough conditions to bat in and it's been great that I can spend some time out there in the way that I have.

"The one thing that's worked for me this year is that I've stayed present with every ball and every game. I'll be trying to go back in to that routine now."

1,000 runs by 31 May 1895 WG Grace

WG Grace 1900 Tom Hayward

Tom Hayward 1927 Wally Hammond

Wally Hammond 1928 Charlie Hallows

Charlie Hallows 1930 Don Bradman

Don Bradman 1938 Don Bradman

Don Bradman 1938 Bill Edrich

Bill Edrich 1973 Glenn Turner

Glenn Turner 1988 Graeme Hick

He has also set his sights on claiming a place in the England set-up - with whom he qualifies through his English mother - after gaining experience with the Lions squad last month.

"There's bigger records on offer, such as playing for England and ending up with a bigger total to keep my name in the frame," he added.

"It always has been an ambition. There's no doubt I've spent my winters developing my game so I can reach my goal of being a Test match batsman.

"It's a great team at the moment but I'll keep working and if that comes about it will be fantastic."