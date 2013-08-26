Ashes 2013: England v Australia

June

26-29 v Somerset, Taunton
Australia won by six wickets
Match report. Scorecard
30-3 July Essex v England, Chelmsford
England won by 228 runs
Match report. Scorecard

July

2-5 v Worcestershire, Worcester
Match drawn
Match report. Scorecard
10-14 1st Test, Trent Bridge
England won by 14 runs
Match report. Scorecard. Agnew column
18-22 2nd Test, Lord's
England won by 347 runs
Match report. Scorecard. Agnew column
26-28 v Sussex, Hove
Match drawn
Match report. Scorecard

August

1-5 3rd Test, Old Trafford
Match drawn
Match report. Scorecard. Agnew column
9-13 4th Test, Chester-le-Street
England won by 74 runs
Match report. Scorecard. Agnew column
16-17 v England Lions, Northampton
Match drawn
Match report. Scorecard
21-25 5th Test, The Oval
Match drawn
Match report. Scorecard. Agnew column
29 1st Twenty20 international, Southampton (d/n)
Australia won by 39 runs
Match report. Scorecard
31 2nd Twenty20 international, Chester-le-Street
England won by 27 runs
Match report. Scorecard

September

3 ODI: Ireland v England, Dublin
England won by six wickets
Match report. Scorecard
3 ODI: Scotland v Australia, The Grange
Australia won by 200 runs
Match report. Scorecard
6 1st ODI, Headingley
Match abandoned without a ball bowled - rain
8 2nd ODI, Old Trafford
Australia won by 88 runs
Match report. Scorecard
11 3rd ODI, Edgbaston (d/n)
No result (rain)
Match report. Scorecard
14 4th ODI, Cardiff
England won by three wickets
Match report. Scorecard
16 5th ODI, Southampton (d/n)
Australia won by 49 runs
Match report. Scorecard
