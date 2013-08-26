Ashes 2013: England v Australia
June
|26-29 v Somerset, Taunton
|Australia won by six wickets
|Match report. Scorecard
|30-3 July Essex v England, Chelmsford
|England won by 228 runs
|Match report. Scorecard
July
|2-5 v Worcestershire, Worcester
|Match drawn
|Match report. Scorecard
|10-14 1st Test, Trent Bridge
|England won by 14 runs
|Match report. Scorecard. Agnew column
|18-22 2nd Test, Lord's
|England won by 347 runs
|Match report. Scorecard. Agnew column
|26-28 v Sussex, Hove
|Match drawn
|Match report. Scorecard
August
|1-5 3rd Test, Old Trafford
|Match drawn
|Match report. Scorecard. Agnew column
|9-13 4th Test, Chester-le-Street
|England won by 74 runs
|Match report. Scorecard. Agnew column
|16-17 v England Lions, Northampton
|Match drawn
|Match report. Scorecard
|21-25 5th Test, The Oval
|Match drawn
|Match report. Scorecard. Agnew column
|29 1st Twenty20 international, Southampton (d/n)
|Australia won by 39 runs
|Match report. Scorecard
|31 2nd Twenty20 international, Chester-le-Street
|England won by 27 runs
|Match report. Scorecard
September
|3 ODI: Ireland v England, Dublin
|England won by six wickets
|Match report. Scorecard
|3 ODI: Scotland v Australia, The Grange
|Australia won by 200 runs
|Match report. Scorecard
|6 1st ODI, Headingley
|Match abandoned without a ball bowled - rain
|8 2nd ODI, Old Trafford
|Australia won by 88 runs
|Match report. Scorecard
|11 3rd ODI, Edgbaston (d/n)
|No result (rain)
|Match report. Scorecard
|14 4th ODI, Cardiff
|England won by three wickets
|Match report. Scorecard
|16 5th ODI, Southampton (d/n)
|Australia won by 49 runs
|Match report. Scorecard