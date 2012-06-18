Tom Maynard death: Tributes paid to Surrey cricketer

Tributes have been paid to Surrey cricketer Tom Maynard, who has died after being struck by a London Underground train.

The 23-year-old, from Cardiff, had played for England Lions and was tipped to graduate to full England honours.

Surrey chairman Richard Thompson said: "To lose anybody at such a young age is an utterly senseless tragedy."

England and Wales Cricket Board chairman Giles Clarke said: "Tom was a player of enormous potential."

Tom Maynard factfile Made his debut for Glamorgan as an 18-year-old in 2007

Joined Surrey in November 2010 and averaged more than 40 in all three domestic competitions

Last winter, Maynard was part of the England Performance Programme and toured Bangladesh with England Lions

The batsman, who played for his county in their Twenty20 game against Kent on Sunday, died following the incident which involved a District Line train at Wimbledon station on Monday.

Police said a man matching Maynard's description ran away after a car being driven "erratically" was stopped shortly before.

Maynard, the son of former England batsman Matthew, began his career at Glamorgan before joining Surrey at the start of last season. He scored 2,384 runs at an average of almost 33 in his 48 first-class matches - with a top score of 143.

Thompson added: "Tom was a prodigiously talented young batsman who had made an incredible start to his career and was clearly destined for far greater things.

"The impact Tom made in such a short period of time for Surrey CCC spoke for itself. There is a profound sense of loss at the passing of Tom."

Clarke added: "This is a very sad day for everyone connected with Surrey County Cricket club and for Glamorgan County Cricket club where Tom spent the early part of his career."

A statement from Glamorgan CCC said they were "deeply saddened to hear of the tragic death of Tom Maynard" and the club's thoughts were with his family.

It added: "Most of our playing and coaching staff were close friends of Tom and understandably are still trying to come to terms with this sad news."

Twitter tributes Former England captain Michael Vaughan: "Thoughts are with Matt Maynard and his family. Words can't describe the terribly sad news that Tom Maynard has died aged 23... #RIPTOM" Ex-England all-rounder Andrew Flintoff: "Tragic news that a great lad, Tom Maynard, is no longer with us. All my thoughts are with his family at this awful time x x" Former England seamer Matthew Hoggard: "Can't believe the news about Tom Maynard !!!! Life can be so cruel! Thoughts go out to his family!! Top bloke much talent! R.I.P" Durham all-rounder Paul Collingwood: "The world has lost a true character that loved life and a hugely talented cricketer. My thoughts go out to the Maynard family. RIP Tom." Former England bowler Darren Gough: "Terrible news, Tom a fantastic athlete, great person who had so much to look forward too, I'm devastated for all that knew him." BBC cricket correspondent Jonathan Agnew: "How desperately sad. Heartfelt condolences to Matthew and family."

Managing director of England cricket Hugh Morris said Maynard was destined a career of high achievement.

"He had the world at his feet. I played with his old man when he played for England and Tom was very much on that pathway," he said.

"In many ways he was very similar to Matthew. He was an incredibly talented cricketer. He played for the Lions in the winter. He impressed all the coaches there.

"They liked him as a person and as a player and to have his life cut short in this way is an absolute tragedy."

Media playback is not supported on this device Surrey pay tribute to Tom Maynard

Former England players Michael Vaughan,Andrew Flintoff,Matthew Hoggard, Darren Gough and Paul Collingwood all paid tribute on Twitter, while some of Maynard's Surrey team-mates also used the social networking site to mourn their friend.

Kevin Pietersen said: "So unbelievably sad!! The Maynard family is so special!! Thoughts are with this special family!! Loads of love guys!! KP xxx #RIPTom."

Chris Tremlett said: "RIP Tom Maynard. Such a sad loss to everyone that knew him and thoughts are with his family. Absolutely gutted. Will be missed xx."

Fellow Surrey player Steve Davies added: "Words can't describe the way I'm feeling. RIP Tom Maynard. Will miss you bro. Thoughts and prayers with his family."

Wales rugby captain Sam Warburton, who attended Whitchurch High School at the same time as Maynard, said: "Thoughts are with the family of Tom Maynard. Great cricketer, sportsperson and guy."