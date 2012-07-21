James Allenby leads Glamorgan resistance against Kent

James Allenby
County Championship Division Two, Canterbury
Close, day three: Kent 456-9 dec Glamorgan 264-7
Kent 6pts, Glamorgan 4pts
Match scorecard

James Allenby lead the resistance as Glamorgan worked hard to frustrate Kent's bowlers in the Championship Division Two match at Canterbury.

After Kent declared on their overnight 456-9, Matt Coles (2-48) picked up two wickets as Glamorgan slipped to 83-4.

Stewart Walters scored 53 and Allenby hit five fours and two sixes before falling to Brendan Nash for 86.

Mark Wallace remained unbeaten on 46 but Glamorgan were still 192 adrift at stumps on 264-7.

