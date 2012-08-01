Middlesex v Warwickshire: Dawid Malan century has Bears wobbling

County Championship Division One, Uxbridge Close, day one: Middlesex 324-7 Middlesex 3pts, Warwickshire 2pts Match scorecard

Dawid Malan made a century for Middlesex as Warwickshire's County Championship title hopes suffered a minor wobble at Uxbridge.

Mid-table Middlesex ended the day on 324-7, but it could have been worse.

The Bears looked in real trouble when Middlesex stood at 232-2 just after tea thanks largely to a stand of 135 between Malan (106) and Joe Denly (95).

But Darren Maddy made the breakthrough, removing Malan, before Chris Wright and Chris Woakes each struck twice.

Having been invited to bat first, Middlesex appeared set fair for a huge total as the visiting seam attack struggled to find a telling line and length.

But Boyd Rankin, Woakes and Wright all came up with the goods when the second new ball was taken and ultimately Middlesex were relieved to claim a third batting bonus point.