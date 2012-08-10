Warwickshire beat Worcestershire to move clear at top

County Championship Division One, Edgbaston Warwickshire 132 & 263-3 beat Worcestershire 246 & 145 by seven wickets Warwicks 19pts, Worcs 3pts Match scorecard

Warwickshire have moved 21 points clear at the top of the Championship with a seven-wicket win over Worcestershire.

Beginning the day on 79-0, needing another 181 runs to win, the hosts lost Varun Chopra for 58 but eased to 177-1.

But they lost Ian Westwood (83) and William Porterfield (37) to slip to 193-3, Chris Russell (2-74) taking his tally to 6-117 in the match on debut.

Jim Troughton (34 not out) and Darren Maddy (45 not out) saw the hosts to victory inside three days on 263-3.

With Somerset and Nottinghamshire drawing at Taunton, Warwickshire have a 21-point cushion at the top of the Division One table with four games to go.

This was Warwickshire's first win in six games and it completed a huge turnaround in the game as they trailed by 114 runs after first innings.

Worcestershire, who prop up the table and have only one win all season, are seven points adrift of safety but have a game in hand on their relegation rivals and host second-from-bottom Lancashire next week.