Gloucestershire v Kent: Rain limits play to 11.2 overs on day two

County Championship Division Two, Bristol Close, day two: Kent 29-1 v Gloucestershire Match scorecard

Gloucestershire and Kent were frustrated by the weather again as only 11.2 overs were possible on day two.

After the whole of the opening day was lost to rain, play started on time afer the hosts won the toss and put Kent in.

The visitors reached 29-1 before the rain returned, with Rob Key the man out when he edged a pull off James Fuller behind to wicketkeeper Jon Batty.

Play was called off by the umpires (13:15 BST) after the downpour left the outfield under water.