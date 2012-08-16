Gloucestershire's Ian Saxelby to miss season run-in

Gloucestershire seamer Ian Saxelby has been ruled out for the rest of the season with a knee injury which could require surgery.

He picked up the problem in the Division Two game against Hampshire.

Saxelby is currently Gloucestershire's leading County Championship wicket-taker with 35, and took a career best 6-48 against Leicestershire in July.

In 2010, the 23-year-old missed the entire 2010 season after undergoing an operation on his shoulder.

He returned the following year and took 49 Championship wickets, which earned him a new three-year contract.