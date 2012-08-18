Essex v Glamorgan: Jim Allenby's ton ensures draw at Colchester

County Championship Division Two, Colchester Glamorgan 438 & 260-6 drew with Essex 520-9 dec Essex 10pts, Glamorgan 9pts Match scorecard

An unbeaten century from Glamorgan's Jim Allenby ensured his side's match against Essex ended in a tame draw.

Glamorgan resumed on 16-0 and looked in trouble when Harbhajan Singh took three wickets to leave the visitors on 63-4, still 19 runs behind Essex's 520.

However, Allenby (103 not out) made his first ton of the season as he and Ben Wright (83) put on 180 for the fifth wicket to guide Glamorgan to safety.

Essex's Charl Willoughby took two late wickets as the visitors ended on 260-6.