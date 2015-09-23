England men's squad
|Player
|Born
|Bat/bowl
|Joe Root * (Test captain)
|Sheffield, 30/12/1990
|RHB OB
|Eoin Morgan *** (ODI/T20 captain)
|Dublin, Ireland, 10/09/1986
|LHB RM
|Moeen Ali *
|Birmingham, 18/06/1987
|LHB OB
|James Anderson **
|Burnley, 30/07/1982
|LHB RFM
|Jofra Archer
|Bridgetown, Barbados, 01/04/1995
|RHB RFM
|Jonny Bairstow *
|Bradford, 26/09/1989
|RHB WK
|Sam Billings
|Pembury, 15/06/1991
|RHB WK
|Stuart Broad **
|Nottingham, 24/06/1986
|LHB RFM
|Rory Burns
|Epsom, 26/08/1990
|LHB WK/RM
|Jos Buttler *
|Taunton, 08/09/1990
|RHB WK
|Sam Curran **
|Northampton, 03/06/1998
|LHB LMF
|Tom Curran ****
|Cape Town, SA, 12/03/1995
|RHB RFM
|Liam Dawson
|Swindon, 01/03/1990
|RHB SLA
|Joe Denly
|Canterbury, 16/03/1986
|RHB LB
|Ben Duckett
|Farnborough (Kent), 17/10/1994
|LHB WK/OB
|Ben Foakes
|Colchester, 15/02/1993
|RHB WK
|Lewis Gregory
|Plymouth, 24/05/1992
|RHB RFM
|Alex Hales ***
|Hillingdon, 03/01/1989
|RHB RM
|Keaton Jennings
|Johannesburg, SA, 19/06/1992
|LHB RMF
|Chris Jordan
|Lowlands, Barbados, 04/10/1988
|RHB RFM
|Jack Leach
|Taunton, 22/06/1991
|LHB SLA
|Dawid Malan
|Roehampton, 03/091987
|LHB LB
|Liam Plunkett ***
|Middlesbrough, 06/04/1985
|RHB RF
|Ollie Pope
|Chelsea, 02/01/1998
|RHB WK
|Adil Rashid *
|Bradford, 17/02/1988
|RHB LB
|Jason Roy ***
|Durban, SA, 21/07/1990
|RHB
|Phil Salt
|Bodelwyddan, 28/08/1996
|RHB OB
|Ben Stokes *
|Christchurch, NZ, 04/06/1991
|LHB RM
|Olly Stone
|Norwich, 09/10/1993
|RHB RFM
|James Vince
|Cuckfield, 14/03/1991
|RHB RM
|David Willey ***
|Northampton, 28/02/1990
|LHB LFM
|Chris Woakes *
|Birmingham, 02/03/1989
|RHB RM
|Mark Wood ***
|Ashington, 11/01/1990
|RHB RFM
* player is centrally contracted to the England & Wales Cricket Board for 2018-19 in both Test and limited-overs cricket
** player holds a central contract for Test cricket
*** player holds a central contract for limited-overs cricket
**** player holds incremental ECB contract for 2018-19
