England men's squad

Player Born Bat/bowl Joe Root * (Test captain) Sheffield, 30/12/1990 RHB OB Eoin Morgan *** (ODI/T20 captain) Dublin, Ireland, 10/09/1986 LHB RM Moeen Ali * Birmingham, 18/06/1987 LHB OB James Anderson ** Burnley, 30/07/1982 LHB RFM Jofra Archer Bridgetown, Barbados, 01/04/1995 RHB RFM Jonny Bairstow * Bradford, 26/09/1989 RHB WK Sam Billings Pembury, 15/06/1991 RHB WK Stuart Broad ** Nottingham, 24/06/1986 LHB RFM Rory Burns Epsom, 26/08/1990 LHB WK/RM Jos Buttler * Taunton, 08/09/1990 RHB WK Sam Curran ** Northampton, 03/06/1998 LHB LMF Tom Curran **** Cape Town, SA, 12/03/1995 RHB RFM Liam Dawson Swindon, 01/03/1990 RHB SLA Joe Denly Canterbury, 16/03/1986 RHB LB Ben Duckett Farnborough (Kent), 17/10/1994 LHB WK/OB Ben Foakes Colchester, 15/02/1993 RHB WK Lewis Gregory Plymouth, 24/05/1992 RHB RFM Alex Hales *** Hillingdon, 03/01/1989 RHB RM Keaton Jennings Johannesburg, SA, 19/06/1992 LHB RMF Chris Jordan Lowlands, Barbados, 04/10/1988 RHB RFM Jack Leach Taunton, 22/06/1991 LHB SLA Dawid Malan Roehampton, 03/091987 LHB LB Liam Plunkett *** Middlesbrough, 06/04/1985 RHB RF Ollie Pope Chelsea, 02/01/1998 RHB WK Adil Rashid * Bradford, 17/02/1988 RHB LB Jason Roy *** Durban, SA, 21/07/1990 RHB Phil Salt Bodelwyddan, 28/08/1996 RHB OB Ben Stokes * Christchurch, NZ, 04/06/1991 LHB RM Olly Stone Norwich, 09/10/1993 RHB RFM James Vince Cuckfield, 14/03/1991 RHB RM David Willey *** Northampton, 28/02/1990 LHB LFM Chris Woakes * Birmingham, 02/03/1989 RHB RM Mark Wood *** Ashington, 11/01/1990 RHB RFM

* player is centrally contracted to the England & Wales Cricket Board for 2018-19 in both Test and limited-overs cricket

** player holds a central contract for Test cricket

*** player holds a central contract for limited-overs cricket

**** player holds incremental ECB contract for 2018-19

