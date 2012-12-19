Australia squad

PlayerBornBat/bowl
Tim Paine (Test captain)Hobart, 08/12/1984RHB WK
Aaron Finch (ODI/T20 captain)Colac, 17/11/1986RHB LM
Cameron BancroftAttadale, 19/11/1992RHB WK
Jason BehrendorffCamden, 20/04/1990RHB LFM
Joe BurnsHerston, 06/09/1989RHB RM/OB
Alex CareyLoxton, 27/08/1991LHB WK
Nathan Coulter-NileOsborne Park, 11/10/1987RHB RF
Pat CumminsWestmead, 08/05/1993RHB RF
Peter HandscombMelbourne, 26/04/1991RHB WK
Marcus HarrisPrth, 21/07/1992LHB
Josh HazlewoodTamworth, 08/01/1991LHB RFM
Travis HeadAdelaide, 29/12/1993LHB OB
Usman KhawajaIslamabad, Pakistan, 18/12/1986LHB RM
Marnus LabuschagneKlerksdorp, South Africa, 22/06/1994RHB LB
Nathan LyonYoung, 20/11/1987RHB OB
Glenn MaxwellKew, 14/10/1988RHB OB
Mitchell MarshAttadale, 20/10/1991RHB RM
Shaun MarshNarrogin, 09/07/1983LHB SLA
Michael NeserPretoria, SA, 29/03/1990RHB RM
Kurtis PattersonHurstville, 05/05/1993LHB OB
James PattinsonMelbourne, 03/05/1990LHB RFM
Will PucovskiMalvern, 02/02/1998RHB
Matt RenshawMiddlesbrough, UK, 28/03/1996LHB OB
Jhye RichardsonMurdoch, 20/09/1996LHB RF
Kane RichardsonEudunda, 12/02/1991RHB RFM
D'Arcy ShortKatherine, 09/08/1990LHB SLA
Peter SiddleTraralgon, 25/11/1984RHB RFM
Steve SmithSydney, 02/06/1989RHB LBG
Billy StanlakeHervey Bay, 04/11/1994LHB RF
Mitchell StarcBaulkham Hills, 30/01/1990LHB LFM
Marcus StoinisPerth, 16/08/1989RHB RM
Ashton Turner25/01/1993RHB OB
Andrew TyePerth, 12/12/1986RHB RMF
Matthew WadeHobart, 26/12/1987LHB WK/RM
David WarnerPadington, 27/10/1986RHB LB
Adam ZampaShellharbour, 31/03/1992RHB LBG

Other international squads

Afghanistan - Bangladesh - England - India - Ireland - New Zealand - Pakistan - Scotland - South Africa - Sri Lanka - West Indies - Zimbabwe

Find out more

Top Stories