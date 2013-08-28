Ashes 2013-14: Australia v England - reports & scorecards
- From the section Cricket
October
|31-2 Nov v Western Australia Chairman's XI, Perth
|Match drawn
|Match report. Scorecard
November
|6-9 v Australia A, Hobart
|Match drawn
|Match report. Scorecard
|13-16 v Australian Invitational XI, Sydney (SCG)
|England won by seven wickets
|Match report. Scorecard
|21-25 1st Test, Brisbane
|Australia won by 381 runs
|Match report. Scorecard. Jonathan Agnew column
|29-30 v Cricket Australia Chairman's XI, Alice Springs
|Match drawn
|Match report. Scorecard
December
|5-9 2nd Test, Adelaide
|Australia won by 218 runs
|Match report. Scorecard. Jonathan Agnew column
|13-17 3rd Test. Perth
|Australia won by 150 runs
|Match report. Scorecard. Jonathan Agnew column
|26-30 4th Test. Melbourne
|Australia won by eight wickets
|Match report. Scorecard. Jonathan Agnew column
January
|3-7 5th Test, Sydney (SCG)
|Australia won by 281 runs
|Match report. Scorecard. Jonathan Agnew column
|12 1st ODI, Melbourne (d/n)
|Australia won by six wickets
|Match report. Scorecard
|14 v Prime Minister's XI, Canberra (d/n)
|England won by 172 runs
|Match report. Scorecard
|17 2nd ODI, Brisbane (d/n)
|Australia won by one wicket
|Match report. Scorecard
|19 3rd ODI, Sydney (SCG) (d/n)
|Australia won by seven wickets
|Match report. Scorecard
|24 4th ODI, Perth (d/n)
|England won by 57 runs
|Match report. Scorecard
|26 5th ODI, Adelaide (d/n)
|Australia won by five runs
|Match report. Scorecard
|29 1st Twenty20 international, Hobart (d/n)
|Australia won by 13 runs
|Match report. Scorecard
|31 2nd Twenty20 international, Melbourne (d/n)
|Australia won by eight wickets
|Match report. Scorecard
February
|2 3rd Twenty20 international, Sydney (Stadium Australia) (d/n)
|Australia won by 84 runs
|Match report. Scorecard