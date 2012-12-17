From the section

Yorkshire squad Player Born Bat/bowl Jonathan Bairstow Bradford, 26/09/1989 RHB WK Gary Ballance Harare, Zimbabwe, 22/11/1989 LHB LB Ed Barnes York, 26/11/1997 RHB RFM Dom Bess (loan from Somerset) Exeter, 22/07/1997 RHB OB Ben Birkhead Halifax, 28/10/1998 RHB WK Tim Bresnan Pontefract, 28/02/1985 RHB RMF Harry Brook Keighley, 22/02/1999 RHB RM Karl Carver Northallerton, 26/03/1996 LHB SLA Ben Coad Harrogate, 10/01/1994 RHB RFM Matthew Fisher York, 09/11/1997 RHB RFM Will Fraine Huddersfield, 13/06/1996 RHB RM George Hill Keighley, 24/01/2001 RHB RMF Tom Kohler-Cadmore Chatham, 19/08/1994 RHB OB Jack Leaning Bristol, 18/10/1993 RHB RMF/OB James Logan Wakefield, 12/10/1997 LHB SLA Tom Loten York, 08/01/1999 RHB RMF Adam Lyth Whitby, 25/09/1987 LHB LMF Keshav Maharaj (Overseas) Durban, SA, 07/02/1990 RHB SLA Duanne Olivier Groblersdal, SA, 09/05/1992 RHB RFM Steven Patterson (captain) Hull, 03/10/1983 RHB RM Mathew Pillans Pretoria, SA, 04/07/1991 RHB RF Nicholas Pooran (Overseas, T20) Trinidad, 02/10/1995 LHB WK Josh Poysden Shoreham-by-Sea, 08/08/1991 LHB LB Adil Rashid Bradford, 17/02/1988 RHB LB Joe Root Sheffield, 30/12/1990 RHB OB Josh Shaw (loan to Gloucestershire) Wakefield, 03/01/1996 RHB RMF Jonathan Tattersall Harrogate, 15/12/1994 RHB WK LB Jordan Thompson Leeds, 09/10/1996 LHB RM Matthew Waite Leeds, 24/12/1995 RHB RFM Jared Warner Wakefield, 14/11/1996 RHB RFM David Willey Northampton, 28/02/1990 LHB LMF

