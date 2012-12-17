Yorkshire squad

Yorkshire squad
PlayerBornBat/bowl
Jonathan BairstowBradford, 26/09/1989RHB WK
Gary BallanceHarare, Zimbabwe, 22/11/1989LHB LB
Ed BarnesYork, 26/11/1997RHB RFM
Dom Bess (loan from Somerset)Exeter, 22/07/1997RHB OB
Ben BirkheadHalifax, 28/10/1998RHB WK
Tim BresnanPontefract, 28/02/1985RHB RMF
Harry BrookKeighley, 22/02/1999RHB RM
Karl CarverNorthallerton, 26/03/1996LHB SLA
Ben CoadHarrogate, 10/01/1994RHB RFM
Matthew FisherYork, 09/11/1997RHB RFM
Will FraineHuddersfield, 13/06/1996RHB RM
George HillKeighley, 24/01/2001RHB RMF
Tom Kohler-CadmoreChatham, 19/08/1994RHB OB
Jack LeaningBristol, 18/10/1993RHB RMF/OB
James LoganWakefield, 12/10/1997LHB SLA
Tom LotenYork, 08/01/1999RHB RMF
Adam LythWhitby, 25/09/1987LHB LMF
Keshav Maharaj (Overseas)Durban, SA, 07/02/1990RHB SLA
Duanne OlivierGroblersdal, SA, 09/05/1992RHB RFM
Steven Patterson (captain)Hull, 03/10/1983RHB RM
Mathew PillansPretoria, SA, 04/07/1991RHB RF
Nicholas Pooran (Overseas, T20)Trinidad, 02/10/1995LHB WK
Josh PoysdenShoreham-by-Sea, 08/08/1991LHB LB
Adil RashidBradford, 17/02/1988RHB LB
Joe RootSheffield, 30/12/1990 RHB OB
Josh Shaw (loan to Gloucestershire)Wakefield, 03/01/1996RHB RMF
Jonathan TattersallHarrogate, 15/12/1994RHB WK LB
Jordan ThompsonLeeds, 09/10/1996LHB RM
Matthew WaiteLeeds, 24/12/1995RHB RFM
Jared WarnerWakefield, 14/11/1996RHB RFM
David WilleyNorthampton, 28/02/1990LHB LMF

Find out all the latest county signings on our ins and outs page.

Other county squads

Derbyshire - Durham - Essex - Glamorgan - Gloucestershire - Hampshire - Kent - Lancashire - Leicestershire - Middlesex - Northamptonshire - Nottinghamshire - Somerset - Surrey - Sussex - Warwickshire - Worcestershire

Find out more

Top Stories