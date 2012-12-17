Worcestershire squad
- From the section Cricket
|Worcestershire squad
|Player
|Born
|Bat/bowl
|Moeen Ali
|Birmingham, 18/06/1987
|LHB OB
|Ed Barnard
|Shrewsbury, 20/11/1995
|RHB RFM
|Pat Brown
|Peterborough, 23/08/1998
|RHB RM
|Ben Cox
|Wordsley, 07/02/1992
|RHB WK
|Josh Dell
|Tenbury Wells, 26/09/1997
|RHB RMF
|Brett D'Oliveira
|Worcester, 28/02/1992
|RHB LB
|Tom Fell
|Hillingdon, 17/10/1993
|RHB WK
|Callum Ferguson (Overseas)
|North Adelaide, Australia, 21/11/1984
|RHB RM
|Adam Finch
|Wordsley, 28/05/2000
|RHB RM
|Martin Guptill (Overseas, T20)
|Auckland, New Zealand, 30/09/1986
|RHB OB
|Jack Haynes
|Worcester, 30/01/2001
|RHB OB
|Joe Leach (captain)
|Stafford, 30/10/1990
|RHB RM
|Alex Milton
|Redhill, 19/05/1996
|RHB WK
|Daryl Mitchell
|Evesham, 25/11/1983
|RHB RM
|Charlie Morris
|Hereford, 06/07/1992
|RHB RMF
|Wayne Parnell
|Port Elizabeth, SA, 30/07/1989
|LHB LMF
|Dillon Pennington
|Shrewsbury, 26/02/1999
|RHB RMF
|George Rhodes (loan to Leicestershire)
|Birmingham, 26/10/1993
|RHB RM
|Hamish Rutherford (Overseas)
|Dunedin, NZ, 27/04/1989
|LHB SLA
|George Scrimshaw
|Burton-on-Trent, 10/02/1998
|RHB RMF
|Mitchell Spencer
|Stoke, 08/03/1993
|RHB RMF
|Josh Tongue
|Redditch, 15/11/1997
|RHB RM
|Ben Twohig
|Dewsbury, 13/04/1998
|RHB SLA
|Zain-ul-Hassan
|Islamabad, Pakistan, 28/10/2000
|LHB RM
|Riki Wessels
|Marogudoore, Australia, 12/11/1985
|RHB WK
|Ollie Westbury
|Dudley, 02/07/1997
|RHB OB
|Ross Whiteley
|Sheffield, 13/09/1988
|LHB LM
Find out all the latest county signings on our ins and outs page.
Other county squads
Derbyshire - Durham - Essex - Glamorgan - Gloucestershire - Hampshire - Kent - Lancashire - Leicestershire - Middlesex - Northamptonshire - Nottinghamshire - Somerset - Surrey - Sussex - Warwickshire - Yorkshire