From the section

Worcestershire squad Player Born Bat/bowl Moeen Ali Birmingham, 18/06/1987 LHB OB Ed Barnard Shrewsbury, 20/11/1995 RHB RFM Pat Brown Peterborough, 23/08/1998 RHB RM Ben Cox Wordsley, 07/02/1992 RHB WK Josh Dell Tenbury Wells, 26/09/1997 RHB RMF Brett D'Oliveira Worcester, 28/02/1992 RHB LB Tom Fell Hillingdon, 17/10/1993 RHB WK Callum Ferguson (Overseas) North Adelaide, Australia, 21/11/1984 RHB RM Adam Finch Wordsley, 28/05/2000 RHB RM Martin Guptill (Overseas, T20) Auckland, New Zealand, 30/09/1986 RHB OB Jack Haynes Worcester, 30/01/2001 RHB OB Joe Leach (captain) Stafford, 30/10/1990 RHB RM Alex Milton Redhill, 19/05/1996 RHB WK Daryl Mitchell Evesham, 25/11/1983 RHB RM Charlie Morris Hereford, 06/07/1992 RHB RMF Wayne Parnell Port Elizabeth, SA, 30/07/1989 LHB LMF Dillon Pennington Shrewsbury, 26/02/1999 RHB RMF George Rhodes (loan to Leicestershire) Birmingham, 26/10/1993 RHB RM Hamish Rutherford (Overseas) Dunedin, NZ, 27/04/1989 LHB SLA George Scrimshaw Burton-on-Trent, 10/02/1998 RHB RMF Mitchell Spencer Stoke, 08/03/1993 RHB RMF Josh Tongue Redditch, 15/11/1997 RHB RM Ben Twohig Dewsbury, 13/04/1998 RHB SLA Zain-ul-Hassan Islamabad, Pakistan, 28/10/2000 LHB RM Riki Wessels Marogudoore, Australia, 12/11/1985 RHB WK Ollie Westbury Dudley, 02/07/1997 RHB OB Ross Whiteley Sheffield, 13/09/1988 LHB LM

Find out all the latest county signings on our ins and outs page.

Other county squads

Derbyshire - Durham - Essex - Glamorgan - Gloucestershire - Hampshire - Kent - Lancashire - Leicestershire - Middlesex - Northamptonshire - Nottinghamshire - Somerset - Surrey - Sussex - Warwickshire - Yorkshire