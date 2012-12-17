From the section

Kent squad Player Born Bat/bowl Daniel Bell-Drummond Lewisham, 04/08/1993 RHB RMF Sam Billings (captain) Pembury, 15/06/1991 RHB WK Alex Blake Farnborough, 25/01/1989 LHB RMF Mitchell Claydon Fairfield, Australia, 25/11/1982 LHB RMF Jordan Cox Portsmouth, 21/10/2000 RHB WK Zak Crawley Bromley, 03/02/1998 RHB RM Joe Denly Canterbury, 16/03/1986 RHB LB Sean Dickson Johannesburg, SA, 02/09/1991 RHB RM Calum Haggett Taunton, 30/10/1990 LHB RM Fred Klaassen Haywards Heath, 13/11/1992 RHB LMF Heino Kuhn Piet Retief, SA, 01/04/1984 RHB WK Adam Milne (Overseas, T20) Palmerston North, NZ, 13/04/1992 RHB RF Matt Milnes Nottingham, 29/07/1994 RHB RMF Wiaan Mulder (Overseas) Gauteng, SA, 19/02/1998 RHB RM Mohammad Nabi (Overseas, T20) Loger, Afghanistan, 01/01/1985 RHB OB Harry Podmore Hammersmith, 23/07/1994 RHB RM Imran Qayyum Ealing, 23/05/1993 RHB SLA Ollie Rayner (loan from Middlesex) Falling Bastel, Germany, 01/11/1985 RHB OB Matt Renshaw (Overseas) Middlesbrough, 28/03/1996 LHB OB Oliver Robinson Sidcup, 01/12/1998 RHB WK Adam Rouse Harare, Zimbabwe, 30/06/1992 RHB WK Darren Stevens (loan to Derbyshire) Leicester, 30/04/1976 RHB RM Grant Stewart Kalgoorlie, Australia, 19/02/1994 RHB RM Ivan Thomas Greenwich, 25/09/1991 RHB RM Hardus Viljoen Witbank, SA, 06/03/1989 RHB RF

