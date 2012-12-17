Middlesex squad

PlayerBornBat/bowl
Martin AnderssonReading, 06/09/1996RHB RM
Ethan Bamber (loan to Gloucestershire)Westminster, 17/12/1998RHB RFM
Tom BarberPoole, 08/08/1995RHB LFM
Joe CracknellEnfield, 16/07/2000RHB WK
Jack DaviesReading, 30/03/2000LHB WK
AB de Villiers (Overseas, T20)Pretoria, SA, 17/02/1984RHB RM
Stephen EskinaziJohannesburg, SA, 28/03/1994RHB WK
Steven Finn (One-Day Cup captain)Watford, 04/04/1989RHB RFM
Nick GubbinsRichmond, 31/12/1993LHB LB
James HarrisNewport, 16/05/1990RHB RFM
Tom HelmStoke Mandeville, 07/05/1994RHB RMF
Max HoldenCambridge, 18/12/1997LHB OB
Tom Lace (loan to Derbyshire)Hammersmith, 27/05/1998RHB WK
Dawid Malan (Championship & T20 captain)Roehampton, 03/09/1987 LHB LB
Eoin MorganDublin, Ireland, 10/09/1986 LHB RM
Tim MurtaghLambeth, 28/08/1981 LHB RFM
Ollie Rayner (loan to Kent)Falling Bastel, Germany, 01/11/1985 RHB OB
Sam RobsonSydney, Australia, 01/07/1989 RHB LB
Toby Roland-JonesAshford, 29/01/1988 RHB RMF
George ScottHemel Hempstead, 06/11/1995RHB
John SimpsonBury, 13/07/1988 LHB WK
Nathan SowterPenrith, Australia, 12/10/1992RHB LB
Paul StirlingBelfast, 03/09/1990 RHB OB
Ross Taylor (Overseas, One-Day Cup)Lower Hutt, NZ, 08/03/1984RHB OB
Mujeeb Ur Rahman (Overseas, T20)Khost, Afghanistan, 28/03/2001RHB OB
Robbie WhiteEaling, 15/06/1995RHB WK

