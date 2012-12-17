From the section

Middlesex squad Player Born Bat/bowl Martin Andersson Reading, 06/09/1996 RHB RM Ethan Bamber (loan to Gloucestershire) Westminster, 17/12/1998 RHB RFM Tom Barber Poole, 08/08/1995 RHB LFM Joe Cracknell Enfield, 16/07/2000 RHB WK Jack Davies Reading, 30/03/2000 LHB WK AB de Villiers (Overseas, T20) Pretoria, SA, 17/02/1984 RHB RM Stephen Eskinazi Johannesburg, SA, 28/03/1994 RHB WK Steven Finn (One-Day Cup captain) Watford, 04/04/1989 RHB RFM Nick Gubbins Richmond, 31/12/1993 LHB LB James Harris Newport, 16/05/1990 RHB RFM Tom Helm Stoke Mandeville, 07/05/1994 RHB RMF Max Holden Cambridge, 18/12/1997 LHB OB Tom Lace (loan to Derbyshire) Hammersmith, 27/05/1998 RHB WK Dawid Malan (Championship & T20 captain) Roehampton, 03/09/1987 LHB LB Eoin Morgan Dublin, Ireland, 10/09/1986 LHB RM Tim Murtagh Lambeth, 28/08/1981 LHB RFM Ollie Rayner (loan to Kent) Falling Bastel, Germany, 01/11/1985 RHB OB Sam Robson Sydney, Australia, 01/07/1989 RHB LB Toby Roland-Jones Ashford, 29/01/1988 RHB RMF George Scott Hemel Hempstead, 06/11/1995 RHB John Simpson Bury, 13/07/1988 LHB WK Nathan Sowter Penrith, Australia, 12/10/1992 RHB LB Paul Stirling Belfast, 03/09/1990 RHB OB Ross Taylor (Overseas, One-Day Cup) Lower Hutt, NZ, 08/03/1984 RHB OB Mujeeb Ur Rahman (Overseas, T20) Khost, Afghanistan, 28/03/2001 RHB OB Robbie White Ealing, 15/06/1995 RHB WK

