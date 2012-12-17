Warwickshire squad
|Warwickshire squad
|Player
|Born
|Bat/bowl
|Ashton Agar (Overseas, T20)
|Melbourne, Australia, 14/10/1993
|LHB SLA
|Tim Ambrose
|Newcastle, Australia, 01/12/1982
|RHB WK
|Liam Banks
|Stoke-on-Trent, 27/03/1999
|RHB OB
|Ian Bell
|Coventry, 11/04/1982
|RHB RM
|Henry Brookes
|Solihull, 21/08/1999
|RHB RM
|Michael Burgess (loan from Sussex)
|Epsom, 08/07/1994
|RHB WK
|Fidel Edwards (loan from Hampshire for T20)
|Saint Peter, Barbados, 06/02/1982
|RHB RF
|Sam Hain
|Hong Kong, 16/07/1995
|RHB OB
|Oliver Hannon-Dalby
|Halifax, 20/06/1989
|LHB RMF
|Adam Hose
|Newport (IOW), 25/10/1992
|RHB RMF
|Matt Lamb
|Wolverhampton, 19/07/1996
|RHB RFM
|Toby Lester (loan from Lancashire)
|Blackpool, 05/04/1993
|LHB LFM
|Alex Mellor
|Stoke-on-Trent, 22/07/1991
|LHB WK
|Ben Mike (loan from Leicestershire)
|Nottingham, 24/08/1998
|RHB RM
|Craig Miles
|Swindon, 20/07/1994
|RHB RM
|Dan Mousley
|Birmingham, 08/07/2001
|LHB OB
|Liam Norwell
|Bournemouth, 27/12/1991
|RHB RM
|George Panayi
|Enfield, 23/09/1997
|RHB RFM
|Jeetan Patel (Overseas; captain)
|Wellington, NZ, 07/05/1980
|RHB OB
|Ed Pollock
|High Wycombe, 10/07/1995
|LHB OB
|Will Rhodes
|Nottingham, 02/03/1995
|LHB RMF
|Dominic Sibley
|Epsom, 05/09/1995
|RHB OB
|Ryan Sidebottom
|Shepparton, Australia, 14/08/1989
|RHB RMF
|Olly Stone
|Norwich, 09/10/1993
|RHB RFM
|Alex Thomson
|Stoke-on-Trent, 30/10/1993
|RHB OB
|James Wainman
|Harrogate, 25/01/1993
|RHB LM
|Bailey Wightman
|16/06/1999
|RHB RM
|Chris Woakes
|Birmingham, 02/03/1989
|RHB RM
|Rob Yates
|Solihull, 19/09/1999
|LHB OB
