Warwickshire squad Player Born Bat/bowl Ashton Agar (Overseas, T20) Melbourne, Australia, 14/10/1993 LHB SLA Tim Ambrose Newcastle, Australia, 01/12/1982 RHB WK Liam Banks Stoke-on-Trent, 27/03/1999 RHB OB Ian Bell Coventry, 11/04/1982 RHB RM Henry Brookes Solihull, 21/08/1999 RHB RM Michael Burgess (loan from Sussex) Epsom, 08/07/1994 RHB WK Fidel Edwards (loan from Hampshire for T20) Saint Peter, Barbados, 06/02/1982 RHB RF Sam Hain Hong Kong, 16/07/1995 RHB OB Oliver Hannon-Dalby Halifax, 20/06/1989 LHB RMF Adam Hose Newport (IOW), 25/10/1992 RHB RMF Matt Lamb Wolverhampton, 19/07/1996 RHB RFM Toby Lester (loan from Lancashire) Blackpool, 05/04/1993 LHB LFM Alex Mellor Stoke-on-Trent, 22/07/1991 LHB WK Ben Mike (loan from Leicestershire) Nottingham, 24/08/1998 RHB RM Craig Miles Swindon, 20/07/1994 RHB RM Dan Mousley Birmingham, 08/07/2001 LHB OB Liam Norwell Bournemouth, 27/12/1991 RHB RM George Panayi Enfield, 23/09/1997 RHB RFM Jeetan Patel (Overseas; captain) Wellington, NZ, 07/05/1980 RHB OB Ed Pollock High Wycombe, 10/07/1995 LHB OB Will Rhodes Nottingham, 02/03/1995 LHB RMF Dominic Sibley Epsom, 05/09/1995 RHB OB Ryan Sidebottom Shepparton, Australia, 14/08/1989 RHB RMF Olly Stone Norwich, 09/10/1993 RHB RFM Alex Thomson Stoke-on-Trent, 30/10/1993 RHB OB James Wainman Harrogate, 25/01/1993 RHB LM Bailey Wightman 16/06/1999 RHB RM Chris Woakes Birmingham, 02/03/1989 RHB RM Rob Yates Solihull, 19/09/1999 LHB OB

