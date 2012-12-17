Warwickshire squad

Warwickshire squad
PlayerBornBat/bowl
Ashton Agar (Overseas, T20)Melbourne, Australia, 14/10/1993LHB SLA
Tim AmbroseNewcastle, Australia, 01/12/1982 RHB WK
Liam BanksStoke-on-Trent, 27/03/1999RHB OB
Ian BellCoventry, 11/04/1982 RHB RM
Henry BrookesSolihull, 21/08/1999RHB RM
Michael Burgess (loan from Sussex)Epsom, 08/07/1994RHB WK
Fidel Edwards (loan from Hampshire for T20)Saint Peter, Barbados, 06/02/1982RHB RF
Sam HainHong Kong, 16/07/1995RHB OB
Oliver Hannon-DalbyHalifax, 20/06/1989LHB RMF
Adam HoseNewport (IOW), 25/10/1992RHB RMF
Matt LambWolverhampton, 19/07/1996RHB RFM
Toby Lester (loan from Lancashire)Blackpool, 05/04/1993LHB LFM
Alex MellorStoke-on-Trent, 22/07/1991LHB WK
Ben Mike (loan from Leicestershire)Nottingham, 24/08/1998RHB RM
Craig MilesSwindon, 20/07/1994 RHB RM
Dan MousleyBirmingham, 08/07/2001LHB OB
Liam NorwellBournemouth, 27/12/1991 RHB RM
George PanayiEnfield, 23/09/1997RHB RFM
Jeetan Patel (Overseas; captain)Wellington, NZ, 07/05/1980RHB OB
Ed PollockHigh Wycombe, 10/07/1995LHB OB
Will RhodesNottingham, 02/03/1995LHB RMF
Dominic SibleyEpsom, 05/09/1995RHB OB
Ryan SidebottomShepparton, Australia, 14/08/1989RHB RMF
Olly StoneNorwich, 09/10/1993RHB RFM
Alex ThomsonStoke-on-Trent, 30/10/1993RHB OB
James WainmanHarrogate, 25/01/1993RHB LM
Bailey Wightman16/06/1999RHB RM
Chris WoakesBirmingham, 02/03/1989 RHB RM
Rob YatesSolihull, 19/09/1999LHB OB

