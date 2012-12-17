From the section

Durham squad Player Born Bat/bowl Cameron Bancroft (Overseas; captain Championship & One-Day Cup) Attadale, Australia, 19/11/1992 RHB WK Jack Burnham Durham, 18/01/1997 RHB RM Jack Campbell Portsmouth, 11/11/1999 RHB LMF Brydon Carse Port Elizabeth, SA, 31/07/1995 RHB RF Graham Clark Whitehaven, 16/03/1993 RHB LB Josh Coughlin Sunderland, 29/09/1997 LHB RM Ned Eckersley Oxford, 09/08/1989 RHB OB/WK Ross Greenwell Newcastle, 19/09/1998 RHB RFM George Harding Poole, 12/10/1996 RHB SLA Gareth Harte Johannesburg, SA, 15/03/1993 RHB RM Michael Jones Ormskirk, 05/01/1998 RHB OB Alex Lees Halifax, 14/04/1993 LHB LB Gavin Main Lanark, 28/02/1995 RHB RF Matthew Potts Sunderland, 29/10/1998 RHB RM Stuart Poynter Hammersmith, 18/10/1990 RHB WK Ryan Pringle Sunderland, 17/04/1992 RHB OB Ben Raine Sunderland, 14/09/1991 LHB RMF Michael Richardson Port Elizabeth, SA, 16/10/1986 RHB WK Nathan Rimmington Redcliffe, Australia, 11/11/1982 RHB RFM Chris Rushworth Sunderland, 11/07/1986 RHB RFM Matt Salisbury Chelmsford, 18/04/1993 RHB RMF D'Arcy Short (Overseas, T20) Katherine, Australia, 09/08/1990 LHB SLA Cameron Steel Greenbrae, USA, 13/09/1995 RHB LB Scott Steel Durham, 20/04/1999 RHB OB Ben Stokes Christchurch, NZ, 06/06/1991 LHB RM Liam Trevaskis Carlisle, 18/04/1999 LHB SLA James Weighell Middlesbrough, 28/01/1994 LHB RM Ben Whitehead Sunderland, 28/04/1997 RHB LB Mark Wood Ashington, 11/01/1990 RHB RFM

