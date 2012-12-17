Durham squad

PlayerBornBat/bowl
Cameron Bancroft (Overseas; captain Championship & One-Day Cup)Attadale, Australia, 19/11/1992RHB WK
Jack BurnhamDurham, 18/01/1997RHB RM
Jack CampbellPortsmouth, 11/11/1999RHB LMF
Brydon CarsePort Elizabeth, SA, 31/07/1995RHB RF
Graham ClarkWhitehaven, 16/03/1993RHB LB
Josh CoughlinSunderland, 29/09/1997LHB RM
Ned EckersleyOxford, 09/08/1989RHB OB/WK
Ross GreenwellNewcastle, 19/09/1998RHB RFM
George HardingPoole, 12/10/1996RHB SLA
Gareth HarteJohannesburg, SA, 15/03/1993RHB RM
Michael JonesOrmskirk, 05/01/1998RHB OB
Alex LeesHalifax, 14/04/1993LHB LB
Gavin MainLanark, 28/02/1995RHB RF
Matthew PottsSunderland, 29/10/1998RHB RM
Stuart PoynterHammersmith, 18/10/1990RHB WK
Ryan PringleSunderland, 17/04/1992RHB OB
Ben RaineSunderland, 14/09/1991LHB RMF
Michael RichardsonPort Elizabeth, SA, 16/10/1986 RHB WK
Nathan RimmingtonRedcliffe, Australia, 11/11/1982RHB RFM
Chris RushworthSunderland, 11/07/1986 RHB RFM
Matt SalisburyChelmsford, 18/04/1993RHB RMF
D'Arcy Short (Overseas, T20)Katherine, Australia, 09/08/1990LHB SLA
Cameron SteelGreenbrae, USA, 13/09/1995RHB LB
Scott SteelDurham, 20/04/1999RHB OB
Ben StokesChristchurch, NZ, 06/06/1991 LHB RM
Liam TrevaskisCarlisle, 18/04/1999LHB SLA
James WeighellMiddlesbrough, 28/01/1994LHB RM
Ben WhiteheadSunderland, 28/04/1997RHB LB
Mark WoodAshington, 11/01/1990 RHB RFM

