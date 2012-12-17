From the section

Gloucestershire squad Player Born Bat/bowl Ethan Bamber (loan from Middlesex) Westminster, 17/12/1998 RHB RFM James Bracey Bristol, 05/1997 LHB WK Ben Charlesworth Oxford, 19/11/2000 LHB RMF Ian Cockbain Liverpool, 17/02/1987 RHB RM Chris Dent (Championship/One-Day Cup captain) Bristol, 20/01/1991 LHB WK George Drissell Bristol, 20/01/1999 RHB OB Miles Hammond Cheltenham, 11/01/1996 LHB OB George Hankins Bath, 04/01/1997 RHB OB Ryan Higgins Harare, Zimbabwe, 03/04/1995 RHB OB Benny Howell Bordeaux, France, 05/10/1988 RHB RM Michael Klinger (Overseas, T20 capt) Kew, Australia, 04/07/1980 RHB Chris Liddle Middlesbrough, 01/02/1984 RHB LFM Jacob Lintott Taunton, 22/04/1993 RHB SLA David Payne Poole, 15/02/1991 LHB LFM Tom Price Oxford, 02/01/2000 RHB RM Gareth Roderick Durban, SA, 28/08/1991 RHB WK/RM Chadd Sayers (Overseas) Adelaide, Australia, 31/08/1987 RHB RM Josh Shaw (loan from Yorkshire) Wakefield, 03/01/1996 RHB RMF Tom Smith Eastbourne, 22/08/1987 RHB SLA Will Tavare Bristol, 01/01/1990 RHB RMF Jack Taylor Banbury, 12/11/1991 RHB OB/LB Matt Taylor Banbury, 08/07/1994 RHB LF Andrew Tye (Overseas, T20) Perth, Australia, 12/12/1986 RHB RMF Graeme van Buuren Pretoria, SA, 22/08/1990 RHB SLA Stuart Whittingham Derby, 10/02/1994 RHB RFM Greg Willows Dorchester, 15/02/1999 RHB RM

