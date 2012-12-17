From the section

Nottinghamshire squad Player Born Bat/bowl Ravichandran Ashwin (Overseas) Chennai, India, 17/09/1986 RHB OB Jake Ball Mansfield, 14/03/1991 RHB RM Jack Blatherwick Nottingham, 04/06/1998 RHB RM Stuart Broad Nottingham, 24/06/1986 LHB RFM Matthew Carter Lincoln, 26/05/1996 RHB OB Zak Chappell Grantham, 21/08/1996 RHB RFM Dan Christian (Overseas, Twenty20 captain) Camperdown, Australia, 04/05/1983 RHB RFM Joe Clarke Shrewsbury, 26/05/1996 RHB WK Paul Coughlin Sunderland, 23/10/1992 RHB RM Ben Duckett Farnborough, 17/10/1994 LHB WK Luke Fletcher Nottingham, 18/09/1988 RHB RMF Mark Footitt Nottingham, 25/11/1985 RHB LFM Harry Gurney Nottingham, 25/10/1986 RHB LFM Alex Hales Hillingdon, 03/01/1989 RHB RM Lyndon James Worksop, 27/12/1998 RHB RMF Jake Libby Plymouth, 03/01/1993 RHB OB Tom Moores Brighton, 04/09/1996 LHB WK Steven Mullaney (Championship & One-Day Cup captain) Warrington, 19/11/1986 RHB RM Chris Nash Cuckfield, 19/05/1983 RHB OB Samit Patel Leicester, 30/11/1984 RHB SLA Liam Pattterson-White Sunderland, 08/11/1998 LHB SLA James Pattinson (Overseas) Melbourne, 30/06/1990 LHB RFM Ben Slater Chesterfield, 26/09/1991 LHB Luke Wood Sheffield, 02/08/1995 LHB LM

