Nottinghamshire squad
- From the section Cricket
|Nottinghamshire squad
|Player
|Born
|Bat/bowl
|Ravichandran Ashwin (Overseas)
|Chennai, India, 17/09/1986
|RHB OB
|Jake Ball
|Mansfield, 14/03/1991
|RHB RM
|Jack Blatherwick
|Nottingham, 04/06/1998
|RHB RM
|Stuart Broad
|Nottingham, 24/06/1986
|LHB RFM
|Matthew Carter
|Lincoln, 26/05/1996
|RHB OB
|Zak Chappell
|Grantham, 21/08/1996
|RHB RFM
|Dan Christian (Overseas, Twenty20 captain)
|Camperdown, Australia, 04/05/1983
|RHB RFM
|Joe Clarke
|Shrewsbury, 26/05/1996
|RHB WK
|Paul Coughlin
|Sunderland, 23/10/1992
|RHB RM
|Ben Duckett
|Farnborough, 17/10/1994
|LHB WK
|Luke Fletcher
|Nottingham, 18/09/1988
|RHB RMF
|Mark Footitt
|Nottingham, 25/11/1985
|RHB LFM
|Harry Gurney
|Nottingham, 25/10/1986
|RHB LFM
|Alex Hales
|Hillingdon, 03/01/1989
|RHB RM
|Lyndon James
|Worksop, 27/12/1998
|RHB RMF
|Jake Libby
|Plymouth, 03/01/1993
|RHB OB
|Tom Moores
|Brighton, 04/09/1996
|LHB WK
|Steven Mullaney (Championship & One-Day Cup captain)
|Warrington, 19/11/1986
|RHB RM
|Chris Nash
|Cuckfield, 19/05/1983
|RHB OB
|Samit Patel
|Leicester, 30/11/1984
|RHB SLA
|Liam Pattterson-White
|Sunderland, 08/11/1998
|LHB SLA
|James Pattinson (Overseas)
|Melbourne, 30/06/1990
|LHB RFM
|Ben Slater
|Chesterfield, 26/09/1991
|LHB
|Luke Wood
|Sheffield, 02/08/1995
|LHB LM
Find out all the latest county signings on our ins and outs page.
Other county squads
Derbyshire - Durham - Essex - Glamorgan - Gloucestershire - Hampshire - Kent - Lancashire - Leicestershire - Middlesex - Northamptonshire - Somerset - Surrey - Sussex - Warwickshire - Worcestershire - Yorkshire