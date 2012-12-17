From the section

Northamptonshire squad Player Born Bat/bowl Faheem Ashraf (Overseas, T20) Kasur, Pakistan, 16/01/1994 LHB RM Nathan Buck Leicester, 26/04/1991 RHB RMF Josh Cobb (T20 captain) Leicester, 17/08/1990 RHB LB Matt Coles (loan from Essex) Maidstone, 26/05/1990 LHB RFM Ben Cotton Stoke, 13/09/1993 RHB RMF Ben Curran Northampton, 07/06/1996 LHB OB Emilio Gay Bedford LHB RM Brett Hutton Doncaster, 06/02/1993 RHB RM Rob Keogh Dunstable, 21/10/1991 RHB OB Richard Levi Johannesburg, SA, 14/01/1988 RHB RM Blessing Muzarabani Harare, Zimbabwe, 02/10/1996 RHB RFM Robert Newton Taunton, 18/01/1990 RHB LB Dwaine Pretorius (Overseas) Randfontein, 29/03/1989 RHB RMF Luke Procter Oldham, 24/06/1988 LHB RMF Adam Rossington (Championship captain) Edgware, 05/05/1993 RHB WK Ben Sanderson Sheffield, 03/01/1989 RHB RMF Tom Sole Edinburgh, 21/06/1996 RHB OB Charlie Thurston Cambridge, 17/08/1996 RHB RM Ricardo Vasconcelos Johannesburg, SA, 27/10/1997 LHB WK Alex Wakely London, 03/11/1988 RHB RMF Graeme White Milton Keynes, 18/04/1987 RHB OB Saif Zaib High Wycombe, 22/05/1998 LHB SLA

Find out all the latest county signings on our ins and outs page.

Other county squads

Derbyshire - Durham - Essex - Glamorgan - Gloucestershire - Hampshire - Kent - Lancashire - Leicestershire - Middlesex - Nottinghamshire - Somerset - Surrey - Sussex - Warwickshire - Worcestershire - Yorkshire