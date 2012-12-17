Northamptonshire squad

PlayerBornBat/bowl
Faheem Ashraf (Overseas, T20)Kasur, Pakistan, 16/01/1994LHB RM
Nathan BuckLeicester, 26/04/1991RHB RMF
Josh Cobb (T20 captain)Leicester, 17/08/1990RHB LB
Matt Coles (loan from Essex)Maidstone, 26/05/1990LHB RFM
Ben CottonStoke, 13/09/1993RHB RMF
Ben CurranNorthampton, 07/06/1996LHB OB
Emilio GayBedfordLHB RM
Brett HuttonDoncaster, 06/02/1993RHB RM
Rob KeoghDunstable, 21/10/1991RHB OB
Richard LeviJohannesburg, SA, 14/01/1988RHB RM
Blessing MuzarabaniHarare, Zimbabwe, 02/10/1996RHB RFM
Robert NewtonTaunton, 18/01/1990RHB LB
Dwaine Pretorius (Overseas)Randfontein, 29/03/1989RHB RMF
Luke ProcterOldham, 24/06/1988LHB RMF
Adam Rossington (Championship captain)Edgware, 05/05/1993RHB WK
Ben SandersonSheffield, 03/01/1989RHB RMF
Tom SoleEdinburgh, 21/06/1996RHB OB
Charlie ThurstonCambridge, 17/08/1996RHB RM
Ricardo VasconcelosJohannesburg, SA, 27/10/1997LHB WK
Alex WakelyLondon, 03/11/1988RHB RMF
Graeme WhiteMilton Keynes, 18/04/1987RHB OB
Saif ZaibHigh Wycombe, 22/05/1998LHB SLA

