Yorkshire: Mark Arthur named new chief executive

Yorkshire have announced the appointment of Mark Arthur as the club's new chief executive.

Arthur has previously held the same position at both Nottinghamshire and football club Nottingham Forest, who he left after 13 years in January.

He told the county's website: "I will do everything during my time at Headingley for the betterment of Yorkshire cricket.

"We have a great opportunity and solid platform to take the club forward."

Chairman Colin Graves added: "It is fantastic news for the club to appoint Mark as the new chief executive.

"Mark has over 20 years' experience at the highest level of sports administration, both in cricket and football.

"His experience and knowledge will be vital in taking the club forward in what will be an exciting period, both on and off the field."