Durham: Dale Benkenstein set for shoulder surgery

Durham one-day captain Dale Benkenstein is set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines because of a shoulder injury.

The 38-year-old all-rounder is due to undergo surgery on Wednesday.

The county said that the South African will undergo a period of rehabilitation and could be available "at the latter end of the season".

Benkenstein sustained a torn rotator cuff while fielding during Durham's five-wicket victory over Surrey.

Durham physiotherapist Nigel Kent said assessment and scans revealed the injury was deemed too severe to treat conservatively.

Benkenstein has played for Durham since 2005 and is the club's all-time highest run scorer. He signed a new three-year deal last summer.