Northants attempt to sign Moises Henriques for FL t20

Northamptonshire have offered a deal to Australia all-rounder Moises Henriques to become their second overseas player for this season's FL t20.

The 26-year-old has been given until Monday to inform the county of his intentions and could join countryman Cameron White at Northants.

Portugal-born Henriques made his Test debut in India this year.

He has averaged 31.20 with the bat and has two wickets at an average of 77.50 from three Test appearances.

Northants failed to get clearance from Cricket Australia to sign batsman Shaun Marsh and failed in their bids to bring in Mitchell Johnson and New Zealand's Brendon McCullum.