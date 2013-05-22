Leicestershire v Glamorgan: Jim Allenby century sets up charge

County Championship Division Two, Leicester Close, day two: Glamorgan 442-9 dec v Leicestershire 142 Leicestershire 2pts, Glamorgan 7pts Match scorecard

Jim Allenby hit an unbeaten century while Michael Hogan and John Glover took four wickets apiece to leave Leicestershire in deep trouble.

Resuming on 256-5, Allenby (138 no) went on to share 117 with Graham Wagg (58) as Glamorgan declared on 442-9.

Hogan (4-25) dismissed three of the top four while Glover also chipped in with 4-51 as the hosts struggled in reply.

Last man Nathan Buck fell to the final ball of the day, leaving Leicestershire 142 all out, trailing by 300 runs.

Allenby's unbeaten 138, against his former club, was his joint-career-best.

VIEW FROM THE COMMENTARY BOX

BBC Radio Wales' Edward Bevan:

"This was Glamorgan's best day of the season - Jim Allenby, a previous Leicestershire player, came back to haunt his old county by scoring a career best 138 not out.

"This enabled Glamorgan to reach 442 for nine and for the first time this season claimed four batting points.

"Any hopes Leicestershire had of avoiding the follow-on were quickly dashed as Glamorgan's seam bowlers took full advantage of a greenish pitch.

"John Glover and Michael Hogan shared eight wickets and with Leicestershire trailing by 300 runs the match could easily end on Thursday, weather permitting."

