Kent v Leicestershire: Robert Key on form for hosts

County Championship Division Two, Tunbridge Wells Close, day three: Leicestershire 186, Kent 159-1

Robert Key scored an unbeaten 81 as Kent closed just 27 runs behind Leicestershire at Tunbridge Wells.

After only 22.3 overs on the first two days, Kent have dominated with bat and ball, but a draw is the likely outcome.

Key shared an unbroken stand of 145 with Brendan Nash (65 not out) for the second wicket as the home side closed day three on 159-1.

Earlier, Darren Stevens took 5-39 as Leicestershire were dismissed for 186, with Shiv Thakor making 30.

