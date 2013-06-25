Irish bowler Boyd Rankin makes England debut in T20 at Oval

Former Ireland fast bowler Boyd Rankin made his debut for England in Tuesday's T20 defeat to New Zealand at the Oval.

Rankin took the wicket of New Zealand left-handed batsman James Franklin in his very first over and ended with figures of 1-24 off four overs.

The Derry-born paceman played the last of his 52 limited over matches for the Irish in last September's World T20.

Fellow Irishman Eoin Morgan captained an under-strength English team at the Oval as New Zealand won by five runs.

Rankin's ambition is to play Test cricket and Tuesday's call-up ties him to England for at least four years.