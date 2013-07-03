Charlotte Edwards leads England to win over Pakistan

Second one-day international, Loughborough: England 157-4 (38 overs) beat Pakistan 156-6 (50 overs) by six wickets Match scorecard

Captain Charlotte Edwards top scored with 62 as England women beat Pakistan by six wickets to take the series 2-0.

Natalie Sciver and Arran Brindle took three wickets apiece in the second one-day international at Loughborough.

The pair helped limit Pakistan to 156-6 and England comfortably knocked off the runs with 12 overs to spare for the loss of only four wickets.

England captain Edwards made her fourth successive half century, hitting eight fours in her 62 from 71 balls.

Sciver, playing only her second ODI, finished with figures of 3-28 and Brindle 3-38.

Brindle then added a useful 22 at the top of the order with Edwards, in a first-wicket partnership of 72.

The sides now meet in two Twenty20 internationals on Friday, with Loughborough again the venue.