Gloucestershire v Warwickshire: Chopra leads Bears to routine win

Friends Life t20 Mids/West/Wales Group, Cheltenham Warwickshire 97-4 (17.1 overs) beat Gloucestershire 96 (18.4 overs) by six wickets Match scorecard

Warwickshire captain Varun Chopra top scored for his side, leading them to a routine FL t20 win at Gloucestershire.

Ateeq Javid took a T20 career-best 4-17 as the Bears bowled out Gloucestershire for just 96, with Chris Dent's 33 off 33 balls providing most resistance.

Opener Chopra set about helping the visitors, buoyed by Friday's victory over rivals Worcestershire, chase the total with his 33 off 45 balls.

And a single from Rikki Clarke saw them win by six wickets with 17 balls left.

Darren Maddy had tried to finish off the match in spectacular fashion with six needed to win, but was caught in the deep out to Ian Cockbain off the bowling of David Payne.

Warwickshire's win at Cheltenham was only their second in the competition this season, and means they move above their hosts and into third in the Midlands, West and Wales Group.

