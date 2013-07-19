Somerset v Glamorgan: Jos Buttler's form leads hosts' win

Jos Buttler
Friends Life t20 Midlands, Wales & West Group, Taunton
Somerset 199-6 (20 overs) beat Glamorgan 135 (18.1 overs) by 64 runs
Match scorecard

Jos Buttler's magnificent 48 from 19 balls helped Somerset to a comfortable 64-run win over Glamorgan at Taunton.

England international Buttler's form and excellent 68-run partnership with Craig Meschede turned it in the hosts' favour, giving them a total of 199-6.

In reply, Jim Allenby (69) looked set, but when his wicket fell to Max Waller it was one-way traffic from then on.

Waller's 4-27 ripped the heart out of the Glamorgan innings and they were all out for 135.

Somerset's victory makes up for their nine-wicket defeat by Glamorgan in the corresponding fixture last week, and moves them up into third in the Midlands, Wales and West Group.

