FLt20: Nottinghamshire hammer Lancashire to top group

Friends Life t20, North Group, Trent Bridge Nottinghamshire 194-6 (20 overs) beat Lancashire 134 (16.5 overs) by 60 runs Match scorecard

Opener Alex Hales smashed 82 from 52 balls as Nottinghamshire beat Lancashire by 60 runs at Trent Bridge to finish top of their FLt20 group.

Hales hit six sixes and three fours as Notts posted 194-6 from their 20 overs.

Spinner Graeme White then took 5-22 as the visitors were bowled out for 134, well short of their victory target.

The two counties had already booked their quarter-final spots but both knew Sunday's victors would be guaranteed a home tie in the last eight.

Having been asked to bat first, Hales and Michael Lumb [30] got Notts off to the perfect start by putting on 59 inside six overs for the first wicket, while Riki Wessels [22] and Chris Read [19] made useful contributions.

Lancashire lost wickets at regular intervals in a rain-affected reply. Left-arm spinners White and Samit Patel [3-34] did most of the damage, while only three Red Rose batsmen passed 20.

