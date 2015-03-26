Cricket World Cup 2015: Results, tables and reports

Australia with the World Cup trophy

Final

March

29 Australia v New Zealand, Melbourne
Australia won by seven wickets
Match report. Scorecard

Semi-finals

24 New Zealand v South Africa, Auckland
New Zealand won by four wickets (D/L method)
Match report. Scorecard. New Zealand reaction. South Africa reaction
26 Australia v India, Sydney
Australia won by 95 runs
Match report. Scorecard. Australia reaction. India reaction

Quarter-finals

18 South Africa v Sri Lanka, Sydney
South Africa won by nine wickets
Match report. Scorecard. South Africa reaction. Sri Lanka reaction
19 India v Bangladesh, Melbourne
India won by 109 runs
Match report. Scorecard, Reaction
20 Australia v Pakistan, Adelaide
Australia won by six wickets
Match report. Scorecard. Australia reaction. Pakistan reaction
21 New Zealand v West Indies, Wellington
New Zealand won by 143 runs
Match report. Scorecard. New Zealand reaction. West Indies reaction

Final group tables

Pool A
TeamPlayedWonLostN/RR/RPoints
QNew Zealand6600+2.5612
QAustralia6411+2.269
QSri Lanka6420+0.378
QBangladesh6321+0.147
5England6240-0.764
6Afghanistan6150-1.852
7Scotland6060-2.220
Pool B
TeamPlayedWonLostN/RR/RPoints
QIndia6600+1.8312
QSouth Africa6420+1.718
QPakistan6420-0.098
QWest Indies6330-0.056
5Ireland6330-0.936
6Zimbabwe6150-0.532
7UAE6060-2.030

Group results, reports & scorecards

February

14 Pool A: Sri Lanka v New Zealand, Christchurch
New Zealand won by 98 runs
Match report. Scorecard
14 Pool A: England v Australia, Melbourne (d/n)
Australia won by 111 runs
Match report. Scorecard. Agnew column
15 Pool B: South Africa v Zimbabwe, Hamilton (d/n)
South Africa won by 62 runs
Match report. Scorecard
15 Pool B: India v Pakistan, Adelaide (d/n)
India won by 76 runs
Match report. Scorecard. Reaction
16 Pool B: West Indies v Ireland, Nelson
Ireland won by four wickets
Match report. Scorecard
17 Pool A: New Zealand v Scotland, Dunedin
New Zealand won by three wickets
Match report. Scorecard
18 Pool A: Bangladesh v Afghanistan, Canberra (d/n)
Bangladesh won by 105 runs
Match report. Scorecard
19 Pool B: Zimbabwe v UAE, Nelson
Zimbabwe won by four wickets
Match report. Scorecard
20 Pool A: New Zealand v England, Wellington (Regional Stadium)
New Zealand won by eight wickets
Match report. Scorecard. Reaction. Agnew column
21 Pool B: Pakistan v West Indies, Christchurch
West Indies won by 150 runs
Match report. Scorecard
21 Pool A: Australia v Bangladesh, Brisbane (d/n)
Match abandoned without a ball bowled (rain)
Match report
22 Pool A: Sri Lanka v Afghanistan, Dunedin
Sri Lanka won by four wickets
Match report. Scorecard
22 Pool B: South Africa v India, Melbourne (d/n)
India won by 130 runs
Match report. Scorecard
23 Pool A: England v Scotland, Christchurch
England won by 119 runs
Match report. Scorecard. Reaction
24 Pool B: West Indies v Zimbabwe, Canberra
West Indies won by 73 runs (D/L method)
Match report. Scorecard. Reaction
25 Pool B: Ireland v UAE, Brisbane (d/n)
Ireland won by two wickets
Match report. Scorecard. Reaction
26 Pool A: Afghanistan v Scotland, Dunedin
Afghanistan won by one wicket
Match report. Scorecard. Reaction
26 Pool A: Sri Lanka v Bangladesh, Melbourne (d/n)
Sri Lanka won by 92 runs
Match report. Scorecard
27 Pool B: South Africa v West Indies, Sydney (d/n)
South Africa won by 257 runs
Match report. Scorecard
28 Pool A: Australia v New Zealand, Auckland (d/n)
New Zealand won by one wicket
Match report. Scorecard
28 Pool B: India v UAE, Perth (d/n)
India won by nine wickets
Match report. Scorecard

March

1 Pool A: England v Sri Lanka, Wellington (Regional Stadium)
Sri Lanka won by nine wickets
Match report. Scorecard. Reaction. Agnew column
1 Pool B: Pakistan v Zimbabwe, Brisbane
Pakistan won by 20 runs
Match report. Scorecard
3 Pool B: South Africa v Ireland, Canberra (d/n)
South Africa won by 201 runs
Match report. Scorecard. Reaction
4 Pool B: Pakistan v UAE, Napier (d/n)
Pakistan won by 129 runs
Match report. Scorecard
4 Pool A: Australia v Afghanistan, Perth (d/n)
Australia win by 275 runs
Match report. Scorecard. Reaction
5 Pool A: Bangladesh v Scotland, Nelson
Bangladesh won by six wickets
Match report. Scorecard. Reaction
6 Pool B: India v West Indies, Perth
India won by four wickets
Match report. Scorecard
7 Pool B: South Africa v Pakistan, Auckland
Pakistan won by 29 runs (D/L method)
Match report. Scorecard. Reaction
7 Pool B: Zimbabwe v Ireland, Hobart (d/n)
Ireland won by five runs
Match report. Scorecard. Reaction
8 Pool A: New Zealand v Afghanistan, Napier
New Zealand won by six wickets
Match report. Scorecard
8 Pool A: Australia v Sri Lanka, Sydney (d/n)
Australia won by 64 runs
Match report. Scorecard
9 Pool A: England v Bangladesh, Adelaide (d/n)
Bangladesh won by 15 runs
Match report. Scorecard. England reaction. Bangladesh reaction. Agnew column
10 Pool B: India v Ireland, Hamilton (d/n)
India won by eight wickets
Match report. Scorecard
11 Pool A: Sri Lanka v Scotland, Hobart (d/n)
Sri Lanka won by 148 runs
Match report. Scorecard
12 Pool B: South Africa v UAE, Wellington (Regional Stadium) (d/n)
South Africa won by 146 runs
Match report. Scorecard
13 Pool A: Bangladesh v New Zealand, Hamilton (d/n)
New Zealand won by three wickets
Match report. Scorecard
13 Pool A: England v Afghanistan, Sydney (d/n)
England won by nine wickets (D/L method)
Match report. Scorecard. Reaction. Agnew column
14 Pool B: India v Zimbabwe, Auckland (d/n)
India won by six wickets
Match report. Scorecard
14 Pool A: Australia v Scotland, Hobart (d/n)
Australia won by seven wickets
Match report. Scorecard
15 Pool B: West Indies v UAE, Napier
West Indies won by six wickets
Match report. Scorecard
15 Pool B: Pakistan v Ireland, Adelaide (d/n)
Pakistan won by seven wickets
Match report. Scorecard. Ireland reaction. Pakistan reaction

