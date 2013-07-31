Sussex v Kent: Matt Coles stars in visitors' victory

Friends Life t20, Hove Kent 117-2 (13.1 overs) beat Sussex 113 (20 overs) by eight wickets Match scorecard

Kent's eight-wicket victory at Hove condemned Sussex to bottom place in the FLt20 South Group.

Both sides went into the game unable to qualify for the knockout stages and Sussex were skittled out for 113.

Only three players, including Matt Machan (31), reached double figures for the hosts, while Mitch Claydon (3-22) took three wickets in the final over.

Matt Coles hit three sixes and three fours in his 40 off 23 balls as Kent won with 41 balls to spare on 117-2.