England v Australia: Ashley Giles defends selection for ODI series

Third one-day international: England v Australia

Venue: Edgbaston Date: Wednesday 11 September Start time: 14:00 BST Coverage: Ball-by-ball Test Match Special commentary on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra, BBC Radio 4 LW;via BBC Sport website & app; and via BBC iPlayer Radio app

England limited-overs coach Ashley Giles has joined stand-in captain Eoin Morgan in defending their squad selection for the one-day international series against Australia.

They go into Wednesday's third ODI at Edgbaston trailing 1-0 in the five-game series, after a defeat and a washout.

Regular skipper Alastair Cook, Ian Bell, James Anderson, Graeme Swann and Stuart Broad are all being rested.

But Giles insisted: "This is an exciting side to come to watch."

England v Australia one-day series 1st ODI - Headingley, 6 September, no result

2nd ODI - Old Trafford, 8 September, Australia won by 88 runs

3rd ODI - Edgbaston, 11 September

4th ODI - Cardiff, 14 September

5th ODI - Southampton, 16 September

"(There's) Kevin Pietersen, Michael Carberry is an exciting batsman at the top of the order; then Jonathan Trott, Joe Root, Morgan, Ravi Bopara, Steven Finn - there are some good names to watch. Then you have the youngsters.

"I'd hope the cricketing public would want us to bring through some of our young cricketers and expose them to what is the almost the harshest of environments, which is playing Australia."

Former England skipper Michael Vaughan, who captained Giles during their playing days, had tweeted after the squad announcement in August: "I would have only rested captain Cook. Plenty of time to rest from September 16th - November 21st? Can't sell tickets then rest five star names.

"No problems resting players but I think supporters who have paid good money to watch the best should get a small refund."

Giles responded: "It's harsh - I think it was said in haste by Michael."

England's bowling has come under criticism after only three front-line bowlers - pacemen Finn and Boyd Rankin, and spinner James Tredwell - were selected for Sunday's 88-run defeat at Old Trafford.

Uncapped young seamers Chris Jordan and Jamie Overton could make their international debuts if England reinforce their bowling resources.

England (from): Kevin Pietersen, Michael Carberry, Jonathan Trott, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (capt), Ravi Bopara, Jos Buttler (wk), Ben Stokes, James Tredwell, Steven Finn, Boyd Rankin, Luke Wright, Chris Jordan, Jamie Overton.

Australia (from): Aaron Finch, Shaun Marsh, Shane Watson, Michael Clarke (capt), George Bailey, Adam Voges, Matthew Wade (wk), James Faulkner, Mitchell Johnson, Clint McKay, Fawad Ahmed, Phillip Hughes, Glenn Maxwell, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Josh Hazlewood.