County ins & outs 2014 - signings, departures and rumours

All the signings, moves and news from every county in the build-up to and during the 2014 season.

Counties are allowed to field two overseas players in Twenty20 games, with up to four registered for that competition - although only two can be registered at any one time, and registrations must be for a minimum of 10 days.

Only one overseas player is permitted in the County Championship and One-Day Cup competitions.

Guide to abbreviations Also shows, where relevant, players' previous counties KPK: Kolpak contract REL: released RET: retired YTH: from youth teams EUP: European Union passport UKP: Recently-obtained UK passport

Kolpak contracts are signed by foreign players, using a loophole in European Union law to avoid counting against the quota of one overseas player per club.

Players who moved counties during the 2013 season are included on the 2013 list. Have we missed anyone? Please let us know.

DERBYSHIRE

Overseas player: Shivnarine Chanderpaul (West Indies, until late July); Marcus North (Australia, primarily for Twenty20 and for other competitions when Chanderpaul is away), Cheteshwar Pujara (India, for final three County Championship games)

Ins: Stephen Moore (Lancashire), Gareth Cross (Lancashire), Scott Elstone (ex-Nottinghamshire, released in 2012), Greg Cork (YTH), Ben Cotton (YTH), Tom Taylor (YTH), Harvey Hosein (YTH), Wayne White (Lancashire, loan from 25 August until end of season)

Outs: Alasdair Evans (REL), Dan Redfern (Leicestershire), Chris Durham (REL), Tim Groenewald (Somerset, loan from 20 June until the end of the season, then permanent move), Stephen Moore (RET on 28 June), Peter Burgoyne (REL on 28 June), Richard Johnson (REL on 28 June), Paul Borrington (REL on 6 August), Mark Turner (Northants, month's loan from 8 August)

Other news: Head coach Karl Krikken and batting coach David Houghton (who has joined Somerset) have left the club. Warwickshire bowling coach Graeme Welch replaces Krikken, taking the title of elite cricket performance director, with John Sadler, Simon Guy, Cookie Patel, Nick Kesingland and Ant Botha all joining the coaching staff, while AJ Harris and Stephen Stubbings will head up the academy.

DURHAM

Overseas player: Kumar Sangakkara (Sri Lanka, for two County Championship games in May); John Hastings (Australia, after Indian Premier League finishes until early September); Varun Aaron (India, for final two Championship games)

Ins: Stuart Poynter (Ireland, ex-Warwickshire), Graham Clark (MCC Young Cricketers), Calum MacLeod (Scotland), Gavin Main (YTH), Peter Chase (Ireland)

Outs: Mitchell Claydon (Kent), Will Smith (Hampshire), Callum Thorp (REL), Steve Harmison (RET), Dale Benkenstein (RET, has joined Hampshire as first-team coach)

Other news: Jon Lewis has become first-team coach, with director of cricket Geoff Cook taking on a youth remit, while Mark Stoneman has become limited-overs captain. The club have dropped their "Dynamos" limited-overs nickname and will be known simply as Durham in 50-over cricket, while they will assume the name of "Durham Jets" in the Twenty20 competition.

ESSEX

Overseas player: Jesse Ryder (New Zealand)

Ins: Monty Panesar (Sussex), Oliver Newby (Lancashire, loan from 2-24 May), Tanveer Sikander (Hertfordshire), Matt Salisbury (YTH), Thomas Moore (YTH), James Porter (YTH)

Outs: Owais Shah (Hampshire), Maurice Chambers (Northants)

Other news: Strength and conditioning coach Ian Fisher has joined Yorkshire and assistant coach Matt Walker has rejoined Kent.

GLAMORGAN

Overseas player: Jacques Rudolph (South Africa); Darren Sammy (West Indies, for Twenty20 until end of June)

Ins: Tom Helm (Middlesex, loan from 2 May-4 June), Tom Lancefield (ex-Surrey), James Harris (Middlesex, month's loan from 16 July), Kieran Bull (YTH), Aneurin Donald (YTH), Jeremy Lawlor (YTH), Jack Murphy (YTH), Dewi Penrhyn Jones (YTH)

Outs: Nick James (REL), Alex Jones (REL), Simon Jones (REL), Huw Waters (RET on 11 August), John Glover (RET on 27 August),

Other news: Hugh Morris has become chief executive and managing director, with Toby Radford replacing Matthew Mott as head coach. Mark Wallace will captain the Championship and 50-over sides, while Allenby will lead the Twenty20 team.

GLOUCESTERSHIRE

Overseas player: Michael Klinger (Australia); Mark Craig (New Zealand, as injury cover for Klinger in August)

Ins: Tom Smith (Middlesex), Will Tavare (YTH), Geraint Jones (Kent, loan from 22 May-20 June), Patrick Grieshaber (YTH), Adam Rouse (ex-Hampshire, month's trial from 24 June), Robbie Montgomery (YTH)

Outs: Richard Coughtrie (REL), Paul Muchall (REL), Ed Young (REL), Ian Saxelby (RET on 3 June)

Other news: Mark Thorburn has been appointed bowling coach and will combine the role with his existing position as high performance analyst. Coach Richard Dawson has left to take charge of Yorkshire's second team.

HAMPSHIRE

Overseas player: Kyle Abbott (South Africa); Glenn Maxwell (Australia, primarily for Twenty20 until quarter-finals); Nathan Rimmington (Australia, as T20 cover while Abbott is with SA), Imran Tahir (South Africa, for last two Championship games)

Ins: Matt Coles (Kent), Will Smith (Durham), Joe Gatting (Sussex), Lewis McManus (YTH), Tom Barber (YTH), Tom Alsop (YTH), Owais Shah (Essex, match-by-match contract for T20), Basil Akram (ex-Loughborough UCCE)

Outs: Dimitri Mascarenhas (RET), Neil McKenzie (REL), David Griffiths (Kent), Hamza Riazuddin (RET), Adam Rouse (REL, subsequently joined Gloucestershire), Jack Sheppard (REL), Michael Roberts (REL), Jake George (REL)

Other news: The county have dropped their "Royals" limited-overs nickname for 2014 and will just be known as Hampshire. Former Durham batsman Dale Benkenstein has joined as first-team coach.

KENT

Overseas player: Doug Bollinger (Australia)

Ins: Mitchell Claydon (Durham), David Griffiths (Hampshire), Charlie Hartley (YTH), Matt Hunn (YTH), Robbie Joseph (ex-Kent & Leicestershire), Imran Qayyum (YTH)

Outs: Mike Powell (RET), Matt Coles (Hampshire), Charlie Shreck (Leicestershire), Benedict Kemp (REL), Ashley Shaw (REL), Geraint Jones (Gloucestershire, loan from 22 May-20 June), James Tredwell (Sussex, loan for County Championship matches from 15 June), Mark Davies (RET on 12 September)

Other news: James Tredwell has resigned as captain, with Rob Key returning for a second spell as skipper, and Sam Northeast becoming vice-captain. Former batsman Matt Walker has rejoined as assistant coach.

LANCASHIRE

Overseas player: Junaid Khan (Pakistan, for one-day matches and final County Championship game); Usman Khawaja (Australia, mid-June until end of season)

Ins: Jos Buttler (Somerset), Liam Livingstone (YTH), Andrew Flintoff (for Twenty20, had retired in 2010)

Outs: Stephen Moore (Derbyshire), Gareth Cross (Derbyshire), Oliver Newby (Essex, loan from 2-24 May), Wayne White (Derbyshire, loan from 25 August until end of season), Kyle Hogg (RET on 5 September)

Other news: Captain Glenn Chapple will take over as head coach for the remainder of the season, after Peter Moores left to lead England, and he has added retired ex-skipper Mark Chilton to the coaching staff.

LEICESTERSHIRE

Overseas player: Ramnaresh Sarwan (West Indies, until late July); Scott Styris (New Zealand, for Twenty20, then replacing Sarwan from late July)

Ins: Charlie Shreck (Kent), Dan Redfern (Derbyshire), Atif Sheikh (played for Derbyshire in 2010), Rob Sayer (YTH), Richard Jones (Warwickshire, month's loan from 13 June)

Outs: Claude Henderson (RET), Matthew Hoggard (RET), Robbie Williams (REL)

Other news: Chief executive Mike Siddall will leave at the end of the season.

MIDDLESEX

Overseas player: Chris Rogers (Australia), Dan Christian (Australia, for Twenty20)

Ins: Harry Podmore (YTH), Stephen Eskinazi (YTH)

Outs: Corey Collymore (REL), Tom Smith (Gloucestershire), Josh Davey (Somerset), Adam London (REL), Tom Helm (Glamorgan, loan from 2 May-4 June), Adam Rossington (Northants, loan from 3 July until end of the season), James Harris (Glamorgan, month's loan from 16 July)

Other news: Eoin Morgan has lost his England central contract but been named as Middlesex's limited-overs captain.

NORTHANTS

Overseas player: Richard Levi (South Africa, primarily for T20 and One-Day Cup), Ian Butler (New Zealand, for Championship and T20 until mid-July), Neil Wagner (New Zealand, for final five Championship matches)

Ins: Maurice Chambers (Essex), Graeme White (Nottinghamshire), Adam Rossington (Middlesex, loan from 3 July until end of the season), Michael Leask (trial), Mark Turner (Derbyshire, month's loan from 8 August)

Outs: Lee Daggett (RET), Luke Evans (REL), Christian Davis (REL), Sam Sweeney (REL), Con de Lange (REL), Jonathan Batty (REL, had been short-term emergency cover)

Other news: Kyle Coetzer will captain the T20 side in 2014 as Alex Wakely has been ruled out for the season with injury.

NOTTINGHAMSHIRE

Overseas player: Peter Siddle (Australia; all games except Twenty20 until mid-July); James Franklin (New Zealand, from mid-June)

Ins: Phil Jaques (Yorkshire, UKP), Gary Keedy (Surrey, as player/coach/physio), Jake Libby (Cardiff MCCU), Luke Wood (YTH)

Outs: Ben Phillips (REL), Graeme White (Northants), Graeme Swann (RET), Alex Hales (Worcestershire, loan from 2-11 May)

Other news: Chris Read has relinquished the limited-overs captaincy to James Taylor (who will be Championship vice-captain). Coach Paul Johnson has left the club, while former seamer Andy Pick has rejoined Notts as bowling coach, all-rounder Paul Franks has been named second XI captain, and Chris Adams has joined as a consultant batting coach.

SOMERSET

Overseas player: Alviro Petersen (South Africa), Dirk Nannes (Australia, for Twenty20); Colin Ingram (South Africa, while Petersen is on international duty in July)

Ins: Johann Myburgh (ex-Durham), Josh Davey (Middlesex), Tim Groenewald (Derbyshire, loan from 20 June until end of season, then three-year contract)

Outs: Jos Buttler (Lancashire), Gemaal Hussain (REL), Yasir Arafat (Sussex), Steve Kirby (RET on 22 July)

Other news: In a revamped coaching set-up, ex-Derbyshire coach David Houghton becomes batting coach, 2nd XI coach Jason Kerr becomes bowling coach, and former head coach Andy Hurry becomes director of high performance.

SURREY

Overseas player: Graeme Smith (South Africa, April to May), Robin Peterson (South Africa, for Twenty20), Hashim Amla (South Africa, late May until late June), Tillakaratne Dilshan (Sri Lanka, late June until mid-August)

Ins: Kevin O'Brien (Ireland, for Twenty20), Aneesh Kapil (Worcestershire)

Outs: Jon Lewis (Sussex), Zander de Bruyn (REL), Gary Keedy (Nottinghamshire)

Other news: Graham Ford has become head coach, with Alec Stewart taking on the new title of director of cricket. Gary Wilson will captain the side in the absence of Smith, who was ruled out for the rest of the season with a knee injury and will now not be returning in 2015.

SUSSEX

Overseas player: Steve Magoffin (Australia); Yasir Arafat (Pakistan, for Twenty20)

Ins: Steffan Piolet (Warwickshire), Jon Lewis (Surrey), Yasir Arafat (Somerset), James Tredwell (Kent, loan for County Championship matches from 15 June), Craig Cachopa (EUP), Fynn Hudson-Prentice (YTH)

Outs: Monty Panesar (Essex), Joe Gatting (Hampshire), Andrew Miller (REL), Amjad Khan (REL), Michael Rippon (REL)

WARWICKSHIRE

Overseas player: Jeetan Patel (New Zealand); Shoaib Malik (Pakistan, for Twenty20 from 19 June-8 July)

Ins: Richard Jones (Worcestershire), Tom Lewis (YTH), Jon Webb (YTH), Josh Poysden (ex-Unicorns, trial), Aaron Thomason (YTH)

Outs: Darren Maddy (RET), Chris Metters (REL), Tom Allin (REL), Stuart Poynter (Durham), Steffan Piolet (Sussex), Richard Jones (Leicestershire, month's loan from 13 June), Jim Troughton (RET on 19 August)

Other news: Bowling coach Graeme Welch has left to become elite cricket performance director at Derbyshire, with Worcestershire bowler Alan Richardson joining as his replacement. The county will be known as "Birmingham Bears" in Twenty20 cricket from 2014. Varun Chopra has replaced the retired Troughton as captain.

WORCESTERSHIRE

Overseas player: Saeed Ajmal (Pakistan, mid-April until mid-July); Colin Munro (New Zealand, for Twenty20); Mitchell McClenaghan (New Zealand, to cover for Ajmal in July and August)

Ins: Ed Barnard (YTH), Joe Clarke (YTH), Alex Hales (Nottinghamshire, loan from 2-11 May), Richard Oliver (Shropshire)

Outs: Richard Jones (Warwickshire), Neil Pinner (REL), Steve Leach (REL), Michael Johnson (REL), Aneesh Kapil (Surrey), David Lucas (RET), Alan Richardson (RET, has joined Warwickshire as bowling coach)

Other news: Kevin Sharp has been confirmed as batting and second XI coach following the death of Damien D'Oliveira, while bowling coach Matt Mason will also serve as Rhodes' assistant. The county have dropped their "Royals" limited-overs nickname, but will be known as the "Rapids" only in Twenty20 cricket.

YORKSHIRE

Overseas player: Kane Williamson (New Zealand); Aaron Finch (Australia, after Indian Premier League finishes, primarily for Twenty20 - though may play other games if Williamson is unavailable)

Ins: Will Rhodes (YTH), Oliver Robinson (YTH), Jonathan Tattersall (YTH), Ben Coad (YTH), Karl Carver (YTH), Matthew Waite (YTH), Eliot Callis (YTH)

Outs: Phil Jaques (Nottinghamshire), Joe Sayers (RET), Iain Wardlaw (REL), Callum Geldart (REL), Gurman Randhawa (Shropshire), Oliver Robinson (REL on 30 July)

Other news: Joe Root is now centrally contracted by England but he has also extended his Yorkshire contract. Second XI coach Paul Farbrace has left to take charge of Sri Lanka, he is replaced by Richard Dawson, who joins from Gloucestershire, while former fellow former player Ian Fisher has returned to Headingley as strength and conditioning coach, a role he held at Essex.