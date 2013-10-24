Spin bowler Dean Cosker signs new Glamorgan contract

Spin bowler Dean Cosker has signed a fresh two-year contract with Glamorgan.

The deal keeps Cosker, 35, at the Welsh county until 2015.

Cosker made his debut in 1996, forming a bowling partnership with Robert Croft until the latter's retirement in 2012.

"I love taking wickets for Glamorgan, so I'm pleased to commit myself to Glamorgan for another two years. I am a Welsh lad and am proud and honoured to be playing for this club, which is on the up," said Cosker.

In 2013 Cosker took 37 wickets in the County Championship, 15 in the YB40 as they reached the final in which they lost to Nottinghamshire - and seven in the Twenty20 competition.

Glamorgan hope to develop spinner Andrew Salter, 20, as their next long-term prospect.