Australian captain Michael Clarke makes the unusual step of naming what he believes to be England's XI for the first Ashes Test, which begins in Brisbane on Thursday 21 November.

Clarke says his England counterpart Alastair Cook revealed the team to him when they attended a Remembrance Day event together.

England start the series as holders of the Ashes having completed a 3-0 series win in August and aim to win a fourth consecutive series for the first time since 1890.