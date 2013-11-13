BBC Sport - Ashes 2013-14: Michael Clarke 'reveals' England Test XI

Clarke 'reveals' England Test XI

  • From the section Cricket

Australian captain Michael Clarke makes the unusual step of naming what he believes to be England's XI for the first Ashes Test, which begins in Brisbane on Thursday 21 November.

Clarke says his England counterpart Alastair Cook revealed the team to him when they attended a Remembrance Day event together.

England start the series as holders of the Ashes having completed a 3-0 series win in August and aim to win a fourth consecutive series for the first time since 1890.

Top videos

Video

Clarke 'reveals' England Test XI

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Guardiola's 'beautiful football' great for English game - Lineker

Video

Sessegnon should go to World Cup - Lawrenson

Video

From Gran's house to the pub - how Kompany celebrated title win

Video

Lambert can't ask for any more effort from Stoke

Video

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

So Pep, how are you feeling right now?

Video

Subs made the difference - Moyes

Video

'Sensational', 'sublime' - how Man City wowed pundits

Top Stories